Ford Recalls E-350 DRW and E-450 DRW for Power Steering Issue

Back in May 2021, the Ford Motor Company’s Critical Concern Review Group initiated an investigation into reports leaking power steering pressure lines based on an increase in service parts orders for the Ford E-Series. Through September 2021, the manufacturer analyzed some of the recovered parts, discovering a few potential root causes.
One such root cause is the incomplete connection of the snap-ring in the retention groove, which may occur due to side loading during the installation of the quick-connect fitting. Power steering lines with revised routing and a revised connection angle were introduced in production in June 2021 to address the feedback received from assembly plant workers.
Ford continued to monitor the issue, identifying a vehicle owner questionnaire potentially related to the aforementioned concern. The automaker was aware of 2,062 warranty claims on December 31st last year. Happily for everyone involved, no accidents or injuries have been reported.
Better late than never, the Field Review Committee approved a recall in February 2022. No fewer than 44,219 vehicles are called back, vehicles produced for the 2021 and 2022 model years between May 11th, 2019 and June 17th, 2021. This condition affects the E-350 and E-450 equipped with dual rear wheels according to documents filed with the federal watchdog.
As per the filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, “the power steering pressure line in affected vehicles may be inadequately connected to the brake Hydroboost unit.” In the worst-case scenario, a sudden loss of power steering fluid is possible.
Ford admits the fitting between the power steering pressure line and Hydroboost may not have been adequately connected during assembly, which is a serious quality control-related issue. Dealers have been instructed to replace the old power steering lines with the revised design that was introduced into production on June 21st last year. To whom it may concern, these lines are supplied by Easley-based Yokohama Industries Americas.
Owners can expect to be notified between March 7th and March 11th.
