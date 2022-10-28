Ferrari and Red Bull Racing Lead the Way in Mexico, Sainz Is Fastest in FP1

Formula 1 has become a multi-billion dollar industry that is at the forefront of motorsports on a global level. And it keeps getting bigger and bigger with each passing year. Since 1950, a total of 772 drivers from 41 countries have raced in F1 at least once. That should provide a better understanding of how exclusive this world truly is. The closest most people will get to the sport is by watching it on TV, but that's still exciting up to a certain point.