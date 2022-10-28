Wait, Fernando Alonso's Post-Race Penalty Has Been Rescinded, He's Still P7

Alpine’s Fernando Alonso was in a completely different league during the United States Grand Prix this past weekend. But, following his dramatic crash with Lance Stroll, he received a post-race 30-second penalty. Now, it has been rescinded.
Fernando Alonso was a real machine during the last week's Grand Prix in Austin, Texas. He got into a serious crash with his future Aston Martin teammate, Lance Stroll, on Lap 23.
Following the impact, the Spanish driver was airborne and sent right into the barrier, but he was able to control the car like the pro he is, returning to the track as if nothing happened and continued driving.
Besides Alonso’s impeccable driving skills, his Alpine car still seemed very stable, although it ended up losing one of its mirrors on the way near the end of the race.
He worked his way back up from P17 and ended the race in P7. However, the was set back by a 30-second post-race penalty after Haas protested both against his car and Red Bull's Sergio Perez's remaining on the track. Perez had suffered damage on his front wing endplate at the beginning of the race.
Following the penalty, Alonso was sent to P15, losing him six points in the championship. Alpine vowed to protest the decision and it turns out, its appeal was successful successful.
Now, the two-time World Champion’s penalty from Austin, Texas, was officially rescinded and he took back his place in P7.
Although Sergio Perez didn’t receive a penalty after Haas F1’s complaint, there was another post-penalty awarded – for Lance Stroll. He received a three-place penalty grid for the incident with Alonso, for the Mexican Grand Prix, which will take place over this weekend.
Following the newly evaluated decision from FIA (The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile), it got people talking again about the Abu Dhabi finale involving Mercedes-AMG Petronas’ Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen from last year, as you might expect. When it comes to Red Bull's cost cap breach, a "punishment" is expected this Friday, ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix.
