Brad Pitt, Who’s Making an F1 Movie, Snubbed Martin Brundle, An F1 Legend

Brad Pitt making a movie about F1 but not knowing who the voice of the sport Martin Brundle is???? pic.twitter.com/Xh3E28xTa8 — Omid Scobie (@scobie) October 23, 2022

as if Brad Pitt just brushed off Martin Brundle. ITS MARTIN BRUNDLE. this is his playground. ???? — Charley Louise (@_charleylouisew) October 23, 2022

Brad Pitt and Ed Sheeren are both A-holes. Been watching Martin Brundle interview various folks on the Grid and both just brushed him off. If they were true F1fans they would have realized Martin is a former F1 driver and shown him a bit more respect. — Peter Jacob (@Bigdogpeter) October 23, 2022

Damn, Brad Pitt at #USGP for his movie and can’t do a grid interview with Martin Brundle, these celebs man ????????‍?? #F1 — Jarred Easter (@jarredeaster08) October 23, 2022

About Brad Pitt’s bodyguards “they’re known as Pitt stops if he doesn’t want you to speak to him” ???????????????? Martin Brundle with the dad jokes — Jason (@jcatley) October 23, 2022

Not sure I understand the logic of Brad Pitt not wanting to spend just a moment to talk to Martin Brundle during the grid walk. I mean, this is his moment to connect with those F1 fans that would see his F1 movie. — Bill Walker (@East_Tn_Badger) October 23, 2022