Brad Pitt, Who’s Making an F1 Movie, Snubbed Martin Brundle, An F1 Legend

Put it differently, Pitt’s appearance at the event was presented by his PR as some sort of research work, or at least an attempt on his part to immerse himself in the F1 atmosphere. Funny then that, in the process, he snubbed an F1 legend, in the person of former racing champion turned TV pundit Martin Brundle.
If the name Martin Brundle rings a bell, it’s probably because he’s famous for his grid walks and the oftentimes-funny interviews he does with celebrities or public figures from all walks of life. In recent years, he’s been in the news a lot after getting “snubbed” by various stars, like Megan Thee Stallion and, as of this weekend, Brad Pitt.
Below is Brundle’s interaction with Pitt, conducted as Pitt’s bodyguards were trying to block Brundle from getting near the actor. It did not sit well with the F1 viewers at home, most of whom thought it was “rude” of Pitt not to stop for a short chat with an F1 legend like Brundle. After all, if you’re at an F1 event to do research, you might as well play the part and not pretend like you’re too good for the grid walk.
In all fairness, Pitt did answer a couple of Brundle’s questions, but he also made it very clear that he was in no mood for chit-chatting by not even breaking his stride. It’s precisely this that got viewers at home upset, as the selection of random tweets below will show. Rapper Megan Thee Stallion was also rude for not speaking to the Sky News presenter, but at least she was there because she was promoting a new partnership; she wasn’t there in preparation for an F1 movie like Pitt.
Controversy aside, one thing you can always count on: Martin Brundle may not be an instantly recognizable F1 legend for everyone, but he will always, without exception, deliver the dad jokes.
