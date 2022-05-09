Ex-Racer Martin Brundle Strikes Again, Sows Confusion and Hilarity on Miami GP Grid Walk

What Brundle is quite often very confused about is the people that attend these events. Celebrities, in particular. Without falling into the boomer overgeneralization, Brundle often finds himself in a position in which he’s trying to interview an obviously famous person that he’s never heard of. To his credit, he always manages to come out of it unscathed and, regardless of what is being thrown his way, with a funny last word.
This weekend, the first-ever Miami GP kicked off and, of course, Brundle was at the scene. The results were hilarious, with many viewers at home declaring his awkward and ridiculous chats the highlight of the first day. You can see a few samples in the tweets below.
To kick things off, Brundle mistook basketball player Paolo Banchero, who plays for the Duke Blue Devils, for NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and was surprised when “Patrick” seemed to ignore him calling his name. He still asked his question and patiently waited for the answer, and even admitted to his case of mistaken identity. Still, as he walked off, he got one of his iconic one-liners in, with a “Wha’evah” and a shrug.
Brundle also mistook Venus Williams for Serena, and was eventually shooed away by her – Venus, not Serena. He ignored Dwayne Wade but recognized DJ Khaled, though he seemed very confused about the latter’s enthusiasm for the race and the fact that it was taking place in “the best city in the world, Miami.”
Another hilarious incident was when Brundle approached a group of men who were hugging and exchanging pleasantries, and chatted with self-titled “social media sensation” Gianluca Vacchi, ignoring chart-topping entertainers Bad Bunny and Maluma. On the bright side, at least he thought to ask for Vacchi’s name beforehand.
If you missed any of this, here is what happens when F1 and showbiz collide, and legend Brundle is there to ask questions.
