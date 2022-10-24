Classic Danish Navy Vessel Started a New Life as a Luxury Explorer Yacht

There’s an ongoing debate in the automotive industry sparked by the heavy focus on entertainment and communication technology, that makes cars not even feel like simple vehicles anymore. Similar to that, some people in the yachting industry complain about boats being turned into floating mansions, which in their opinion takes away some of the beauty of cruising. One of these people wanted “a real ship,” so he went for a decades-old former Navy vessel.
There are plenty of rugged explorer yachts around, but few have the rich history that Spirit of Romo has. This 84-foot (25.6 meters) vessel served in the Royal Danish Navy for 30 years. Built in 1973, it spent most of its life in Arctic waters, providing protection for fisheries.
After being decommissioned, it was purchased by someone who planned to turn it into a yacht, but the new owner passed away before making it happen. As a result, the former Navy ship was left unused, somewhere in Poland, for many years.
Its fate changed when a charter yacht captain, Ian Woolcott, showed photos of the ship to a customer who was looking for what he called “a real ship.” It was love at first sight, so he became the new owner, and moved the vessel to a shipyard in the Netherlands, in 2018. This is where it was converted into a modern family yacht with the rugged spirit of an explorer.
The reborn Spirit of Romo has already proven that it can handle extended ocean travels. It has everything it needs to cruise autonomously for up to ten days, and it’s packed with modern navigation equipment, in addition to the Cummins Tier II engines, and Veem gyro-stabilizers. In terms of style, Spirit of Romo didn’t try to hide its military origin, which makes it stand out among regular pleasure craft. It’s big enough for up to eight guests, and also comes with two tenders. And, at $1.5 million, it’s also more affordable compared to conventional expedition yachts.
After giving it a new life and enjoying it for several years, the one who saved it from oblivion has now said goodbye to it. A new owner is ready to take this former military ship on new adventures, probably for many decades to come.
