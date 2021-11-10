Highly Anticipated Google Maps Visual Update Finally Available for All Users

5 “A Bit of Understeer” - Martin Brundle Driving the Mercedes F1 Car on the Silverstone

4 Ex-Michael Schumacher Benetton Formula 1 Car Is Looking for a New Owner

3 Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll Channel Their Inner James Bond with Iconic DB5

More on this:

Martin Brundle’s Awkward Interview With Megan Thee Stallion Prompts New F1 Rule

Martin Brundle is a legend, and that’s an undisputed fact. A former racer with plenty of experience, he’s now a fixture on the Formula One press circuit, and his pre-race grid walk interviews with all types of public figures are a spectacle in themselves. 6 photos



Spotting rapper Megan Thee Stallion walking the grid, Brundle approached her for a chat. You can see the video of the exchange below, but to sum up: a big bodyguard tried to block Brundle from speaking to MTS, and she told him it was ok; then, as she spoke to Brundle, an assistant (a Draco Malfoy-type, as Brundle says in a new interview) shoved him aside and told him he “couldn’t do that.”



Brundle wasn’t upset with MTS but he did take offense with her team’s behavior, later arguing on Twitter that celebrities and their entourage should



“There have been new rules introduced, that any celebrities on the grid must not have bodyguards any longer,” Brundle explained. “I sort of like it if they ignore me, to be honest,” he continued, adding, “I like to call out some of the celebs that I think are just using the grid a little bit if I'm honest. They don't really have a passion.”



In calling them out, Brundle says, he’s standing up for the millions of F1 fans at home who are watching and thinking they’re the ones who deserve to be there. Being told off by the Draco Malfoy lookalike, “who doubtless was on his first-ever time to a Formula 1 grid,” was worse than being ignored by a celebrity who did not belong.



The Martin Brundle x Megan Thee Stallion collab



This is too funny pic.twitter.com/Bq9DJ1kQg7 — Adam (@Adam_Palace) October 24, 2021 Last month, Martin Brundle became a viral star after another unsuccessful celebrity interview , this time ahead of the U.S. Grand Prix. Brundle is accustomed to celebrities brushing his questions off or downright ignoring him, but this time, he took issue with bodyguards, not the celebrity themselves.Spotting rapper Megan Thee Stallion walking the grid, Brundle approached her for a chat. You can see the video of the exchange below, but to sum up: a big bodyguard tried to block Brundle from speaking to MTS, and she told him it was ok; then, as she spoke to Brundle, an assistant (a Draco Malfoy-type, as Brundle says in a new interview) shoved him aside and told him he “couldn’t do that.”Brundle wasn’t upset with MTS but he did take offense with her team’s behavior, later arguing on Twitter that celebrities and their entourage should show respect “on our path.” Since they’re not doing it on their own, Formula One has stepped in with a new rule, GP Fans reports. Brundle himself calls it “the Brundle clause” because, obviously, it was prompted by his own experience, and it will see bodyguards and PR people banned from the grid.“There have been new rules introduced, that any celebrities on the grid must not have bodyguards any longer,” Brundle explained. “I sort of like it if they ignore me, to be honest,” he continued, adding, “I like to call out some of the celebs that I think are just using the grid a little bit if I'm honest. They don't really have a passion.”In calling them out, Brundle says, he’s standing up for the millions of F1 fans at home who are watching and thinking they’re the ones who deserve to be there. Being told off by the Draco Malfoy lookalike, “who doubtless was on his first-ever time to a Formula 1 grid,” was worse than being ignored by a celebrity who did not belong.

Editor's note: Photos in the gallery show Megan Thee Stallion at the U.S. Grand Prix, after the Martin Brundle interview. Photos in the gallery show Megan Thee Stallion at the U.S. Grand Prix, after the Martin Brundle interview.