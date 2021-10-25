Martin Brundle Does F1 Pre-Race Grid Walk, Meets Megan Thee Stallion, Goes Viral

To actual Formula One fans, the name Martin Brundle will most certainly ring a bell: not only is he an experienced former racer, but he is a fixture on the F1 circuit as a commentator for Sky News and other British outlets. His pre-race grid walk interviews with celebrities are, as the young ‘uns will say, the stuff of legend.
“Legend” is just one of the ways in which you will see his latest celebrity interview described as. The other is “awkward,” but at the very least, Brundle was able to save face with a very witty comeback. We’ll explain.
Ahead of Sunday’s U.S. Grand Prix, Brundle was at the scene, getting the feel of the place as always. In 2016, Brundle went viral for the first time when he got snubbed by Venus Williams during this segment. Like then, he was doing his pre-race grid walk, trying to interview people and get their thoughts on the drivers, the prognosis, and whatever else they might want to share with him on camera.
American rapper Megan Thee Stallion was also there, though she did not come for the race. According to her social media, she was there on business, to promote her paid partnership with Cashapp, which partly explains why her team was so reluctant to let Brundle speak to her when he approached her.
To the rapper’s credit, she allowed him to ask his question and even answered it, but an assistant of some sorts cut in when he asked her “Who are you supporting in this race?” Before Megan could answer, Brundle was shoved aside and informed that he “can’t do that,” which is when he delivered his best comeback to date: “I can, because I just did.”
So that’s today’s silly, but hilarious, F1-related story, because we can all use a good laugh every now and then. Yes, Brundle is a legend, if only for that sassy comeback and yes, maybe celebrities and their people could be a bit more friendly at an event where they want – or need – to be seen.
Max Verstappen won first place over Lewis Hamilton by 1.3 seconds. No word on which of the two Megan was rooting for.
