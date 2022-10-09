The Formula 1 Drivers and Community Are Furious After Dangerous Error During Japanese GP

Wtf. How’s this happened!? We lost a life in this situation years ago. We risk our lives, especially in conditions like this. We wanna race. But this… Unacceptable.

How can we make it clear that we never want to see a crane on track?



We lost Jules because of that mistake.



What happened today is totally unacceptable!!!!!



I hope this is the last time ever I see a crane on track!