2022 Formula 1 US Grand Prix Live Coverage

Unfortunately, the qualifying sessions were overshadowed by the passing of Dietrich Mateschitz, owner of the Red Bull company. Red Bull vowed to continue the qualifying phases. The Austrian team could secure their first constructors' championship since 2013.Carlos Sainz took pole position over his teammate Charles Leclerc, who will have to serve a grid penalty for changing components on his car. As a result, Max Verstappen will start right next to Sainz.The two Silver Arrows will start on the second row, while Lance Stroll from Aston Martin completes the top five.