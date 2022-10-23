autoevolution
LIVE COVERAGE:   2022 Paris Motor Show
Car video reviews:
 
2022 Formula 1 US Grand Prix Live Coverage
While Max Verstappen is already the world champion for the second time in a row, the other drivers still have a lot to race for. Any point means money, and any gained place could help to secure a spot for the following year.

2022 Formula 1 US Grand Prix Live Coverage

Home > News > Coverstory
23 Oct 2022, 18:51 UTC ·
2022 Formula 1 US Grand Prix Live Coverage2022 Formula 1 US Grand Prix Live Coverage2022 Formula 1 US Grand Prix Live Coverage2022 Formula 1 US Grand Prix Live Coverage2022 Formula 1 US Grand Prix Live Coverage2022 Formula 1 US Grand Prix Live Coverage
Unfortunately, the qualifying sessions were overshadowed by the passing of Dietrich Mateschitz, owner of the Red Bull company. Red Bull vowed to continue the qualifying phases. The Austrian team could secure their first constructors' championship since 2013.

Carlos Sainz took pole position over his teammate Charles Leclerc, who will have to serve a grid penalty for changing components on his car. As a result, Max Verstappen will start right next to Sainz.

The two Silver Arrows will start on the second row, while Lance Stroll from Aston Martin completes the top five.
Updating...

20:49 UTC  Max Verstappen is now equal with Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel for the most wins in a season (13).

20:49 UTC 

20:48 UTC 

20:48 UTC  George Russell has the bonus point for the fastest lap.

20:48 UTC  Sebastian Vettel overtakes Magnussen right before the last corner.

20:47 UTC  And we have a crazy duel between Vettel and Magnussen for eigth.

20:47 UTC  Red Bull Racing are the constructors' champions for the first time since 2013.

20:46 UTC  Max Verstappen wins in Austin, Texas!!!

20:45 UTC  Norris overtakes Alonso in the last lap.

20:45 UTC  Norris is all over the back of Alonso in the fight for sixth.

20:45 UTC  Tim Cook is the one who will raise the chequered flag at the end of the race.

20:44 UTC  George Russell is in the pits now. He is going for the fastest lap bonus point.

20:43 UTC  Sergio Perez couldn't catch up with Charles Leclerc and he will stay in P4.

20:43 UTC  The moment when Verstappen overtakes Hamilton for the lead. 

20:42 UTC  Lewis Hamilton has a warning as well for exceeding track limits.

20:42 UTC  The gap between the two drivers at the front is stable.

20:40 UTC  Verstappen received a warning for exceeding track limits.

20:39 UTC  He is now in P9.

20:39 UTC  Sebastian Vettel has a train of four cars behind him.

20:37 UTC  Five laps to go in this race, but Verstappen is on medium tires while Hamilton is on hard tires.

20:36 UTC  And Max Verstappen overtakes Lewis Hamilton at the end of the main straight.

20:35 UTC  Prepare for a vintage duel between Verstappen and Hamilton.

20:34 UTC  Verstappen is within DRS range of Hamilton.

20:34 UTC  Alonso has lost one of his mirrors.

20:33 UTC  No victories for Mercedes this year, but Red Bull want to secure the constructors' in style and Verstappen is chasing the record for the most wins in a season.

20:32 UTC  However, let's see who has the freshest tires.

20:31 UTC  Max Verstappen is driving insanely good.

20:30 UTC  Ten laps to go in this race and now the difference between Hamilton and Verstappen is less than two seconds.

20:25 UTC  Lewis Hamilton is leading this race now and he is having a good pace. For the moment he is favourite to win this race.

20:24 UTC  Some images from the Verstappen-Leclerc war.

20:22 UTC  Sebastian Vettel has his fair share of problems in the pit box with his front left tire.

20:20 UTC  We now have 16 laps until the end and if Leclerc and Verstappen will keep fighting, Lewis will have a real chance to win this race. Keep in mind, he won a race in every season he took part in his career.

20:19 UTC  Vettel is for some laps the leader of the race. However, he still has one more stop to make.

20:18 UTC 

20:17 UTC  Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen are in a crazy dog fight for third place.

20:14 UTC  Now, Lewis Hamilton is the favorite driver to win this race.

20:14 UTC  Max is really angry with his team.

20:13 UTC  Verstappen enters the track behind Leclerc and Hamilton.

20:12 UTC  Max Verstappen stops for medium tires, but it is a disastrous stop with a sticky front tyre.

20:10 UTC 

20:09 UTC  Verstappen is still struggling with the windy conditions.

20:03 UTC  Meanwhile, Mick Schumacher is all over the back of Lando Norris.

20:02 UTC  Leclerc is now in third place, only three seconds behind Lewis Hamilton.

20:02 UTC  Ohh and what a move from Leclerc in Turn 12.

20:02 UTC  Leclerc is still all over the back of Perez though, despite probably taking a a little bit of life from his tyres with that lock up.

20:01 UTC  Leclerc is in a beautiful fight with Perez.

19:58 UTC  Gasly has been noted for being more than 10 lengths behind the Safety Car, that could be costly.

19:56 UTC  Verstappen has already pulled out a second of gap to Hamilton so when DRS is enabled, he should be all clear.

19:55 UTC  Verstappen is still the leader, with Hamilton, Perez, Leclerc and Russell completing the top five.

19:55 UTC  We are racing once again here at COTA.

19:52 UTC  Alonso is still in this race despite being partially launched up into the air.

19:51 UTC  There are plenty of debris on the main straight.

19:48 UTC 

19:48 UTC  Fernando Alonso was starting his overtake move and Stroll moved right at that time.

19:47 UTC  He changed his front wing and he is good to go. Meanwhile, Lance Stroll's car is terminated.

19:46 UTC  Fernando Alonso rolled his car into the pits.

19:45 UTC  We are waiting for replays.

19:45 UTC  Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso crashed.

19:45 UTC  And it's quite a big crash!!!

19:45 UTC  Max Verstappen is pulling away from Lewis Hamilton.

19:44 UTC  We are racing again.

19:43 UTC  Lap 21 out of 56 and the Safety Car will enter in the pits.

19:41 UTC  The stewards are looking into a moment between Stroll and Schumacher as the Canadian came out the pits and squeezed his rival.

19:39 UTC  Verstappen leads from Hamilton and Perez.

19:36 UTC  The Safety Car is out and Charles Leclerc has a free stop almost.

19:35 UTC  He lost the back end in Turn 17.

19:35 UTC  Valtteri Bottas is stopped in the sand trap.

19:35 UTC  George Russell overtakes Alonso and the Mercedes driver is now hunting Perez.

19:34 UTC  Pierre Gasly overtakes Magnussen for P11, right below the points places.

19:34 UTC  Max Verstappen is back into the lead.

19:34 UTC  Charles Leclerc is in second now, but he hasn't stop yet.

19:29 UTC  Sergio Perez enters the pits now. No changes made to the front wing.

19:28 UTC  Max Pitted for hard tires as well. For now, Sergio Perez is the new leader of the race.

19:27 UTC  Hamilton pits for the undercut, but it is going to need to do a mega out-lap. Hard tyres go on, and he comes out in seventh ahead of Norris with some free air ahead to put the hammer down.

19:21 UTC  The fresh declared world champion just complained about the wind.

19:21 UTC  Max Verstappen has now more than three and a half seconds over Lewis Hamilton.

19:19 UTC  The Aston Martin cars are great around the COTA track. Lance Stroll and Sebastian Vettel are on ffith and sixth.

19:17 UTC  Replays show that Perez banged wheels at the start with an Alfa Romeo, which is how he picked up that front wing damage.

19:17 UTC  Verstappen is on cruise control up front, lapping four tenths of a second quicker than Hamilton.

19:15 UTC  The Mexican driver lost his end plate.

19:14 UTC  Perez overtakes Stroll as well. However, Sergio has some front wing damage.

19:14 UTC  Russell just overtake Lance Stroll and now the two Silver Arrows are on P2 and P3.

19:09 UTC  Five seconds penalty for George Rusell for that incident with Sainz.

19:07 UTC  For the moment Verstappen leads, followed by Hamilton and Lance Stroll who in on thirs place. What a surprise from the Canadian driver.

19:07 UTC  After the replays it looks like he had a contact with George Russell.

19:06 UTC  Sainz retired!!!

19:05 UTC  He lost everything in only one corner.

19:05 UTC  He lost everything in only one corner.

19:05 UTC  He lost everything in only one corner.

19:05 UTC  What a shame for Carlos who started on pole position.

19:05 UTC  Sainz has spun!!!

19:04 UTC  Verstappen had a great start and he overtakes Sainz even before the first corner.

19:04 UTC  And we are off.

19:01 UTC  The formation lap started.

18:58 UTC 

18:57 UTC  Pirelli has recomended a two-stopper for this race, the fastest being a medium tires stint and a hard tires stint

18:56 UTC  The Mercedes engineers will swap Lewis Hamilton's brakes on the grid.

18:55 UTC  Everyone is having lots of nice messages for Dietrich Mateschitz, the creator of Red Bull energy drinks.

Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News
racing live coverage Formula 1 racing motorsport F1
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories