2022 Formula 1 US Grand Prix Live Coverage

Carlos Sainz took pole position over his teammate Charles Leclerc, who will have to serve a grid penalty for changing components on his car. As a result, Max Verstappen will start right next to Sainz.
The two Silver Arrows will start on the second row, while Lance Stroll from Aston Martin completes the top five.
20:49 UTC Max Verstappen is now equal with Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel for the most wins in a season (13).
RED BULL RACING
2022 CONSTRUCTORS CHAMPIONS!!!!
VERSTAPPEN WINS IN AUSTIN!!!
20:48 UTC George Russell has the bonus point for the fastest lap.
20:48 UTC Sebastian Vettel overtakes Magnussen right before the last corner.
20:47 UTC And we have a crazy duel between Vettel and Magnussen for eigth.
20:47 UTC Red Bull Racing are the constructors' champions for the first time since 2013.
20:46 UTC Max Verstappen wins in Austin, Texas!!!
20:45 UTC Norris overtakes Alonso in the last lap.
20:45 UTC Norris is all over the back of Alonso in the fight for sixth.
20:45 UTC Tim Cook is the one who will raise the chequered flag at the end of the race.
20:44 UTC George Russell is in the pits now. He is going for the fastest lap bonus point.
20:43 UTC Sergio Perez couldn't catch up with Charles Leclerc and he will stay in P4.
20:43 UTC The moment when Verstappen overtakes Hamilton for the lead.
LAP 50/56
Hamilton bravely defends but he can't stop Verstappen getting past
The Dutchman leads!
20:42 UTC Lewis Hamilton has a warning as well for exceeding track limits.
20:42 UTC The gap between the two drivers at the front is stable.
20:40 UTC Verstappen received a warning for exceeding track limits.
20:39 UTC He is now in P9.
20:39 UTC Sebastian Vettel has a train of four cars behind him.
20:37 UTC Five laps to go in this race, but Verstappen is on medium tires while Hamilton is on hard tires.
20:36 UTC And Max Verstappen overtakes Lewis Hamilton at the end of the main straight.
20:35 UTC Prepare for a vintage duel between Verstappen and Hamilton.
20:34 UTC Verstappen is within DRS range of Hamilton.
20:34 UTC Alonso has lost one of his mirrors.
20:33 UTC No victories for Mercedes this year, but Red Bull want to secure the constructors' in style and Verstappen is chasing the record for the most wins in a season.
20:32 UTC However, let's see who has the freshest tires.
20:31 UTC Max Verstappen is driving insanely good.
20:30 UTC Ten laps to go in this race and now the difference between Hamilton and Verstappen is less than two seconds.
20:25 UTC Lewis Hamilton is leading this race now and he is having a good pace. For the moment he is favourite to win this race.
20:24 UTC Some images from the Verstappen-Leclerc war.
LAP 39/56
Superb racing from Leclerc and Verstappen
The pair tussle at Turn 1 before Verstappen fights his way past later in the lap
20:22 UTC Sebastian Vettel has his fair share of problems in the pit box with his front left tire.
20:20 UTC We now have 16 laps until the end and if Leclerc and Verstappen will keep fighting, Lewis will have a real chance to win this race. Keep in mind, he won a race in every season he took part in his career.
20:19 UTC Vettel is for some laps the leader of the race. However, he still has one more stop to make.
Leclerc, who also pitted, profited from Verstappen's tardy stop
20:17 UTC Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen are in a crazy dog fight for third place.
20:14 UTC Now, Lewis Hamilton is the favorite driver to win this race.
20:14 UTC Max is really angry with his team.
20:13 UTC Verstappen enters the track behind Leclerc and Hamilton.
20:12 UTC Max Verstappen stops for medium tires, but it is a disastrous stop with a sticky front tyre.
George starting to close in on the wounded Bull of Checo Perez. Just 0.7s splits P4 and P5...
20:09 UTC Verstappen is still struggling with the windy conditions.
20:03 UTC Meanwhile, Mick Schumacher is all over the back of Lando Norris.
20:02 UTC Leclerc is now in third place, only three seconds behind Lewis Hamilton.
20:02 UTC Ohh and what a move from Leclerc in Turn 12.
20:02 UTC Leclerc is still all over the back of Perez though, despite probably taking a a little bit of life from his tyres with that lock up.
20:01 UTC Leclerc is in a beautiful fight with Perez.
19:58 UTC Gasly has been noted for being more than 10 lengths behind the Safety Car, that could be costly.
19:56 UTC Verstappen has already pulled out a second of gap to Hamilton so when DRS is enabled, he should be all clear.
19:55 UTC Verstappen is still the leader, with Hamilton, Perez, Leclerc and Russell completing the top five.
19:55 UTC We are racing once again here at COTA.
19:52 UTC Alonso is still in this race despite being partially launched up into the air.
19:51 UTC There are plenty of debris on the main straight.
LAP 21/56
Contact between Stroll and Alonso at the restart
SAFETY CAR is immediately recalled
19:48 UTC Fernando Alonso was starting his overtake move and Stroll moved right at that time.
19:47 UTC He changed his front wing and he is good to go. Meanwhile, Lance Stroll's car is terminated.
19:46 UTC Fernando Alonso rolled his car into the pits.
19:45 UTC We are waiting for replays.
19:45 UTC Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso crashed.
19:45 UTC And it's quite a big crash!!!
19:45 UTC Max Verstappen is pulling away from Lewis Hamilton.
19:44 UTC We are racing again.
19:43 UTC Lap 21 out of 56 and the Safety Car will enter in the pits.
19:41 UTC The stewards are looking into a moment between Stroll and Schumacher as the Canadian came out the pits and squeezed his rival.
19:39 UTC Verstappen leads from Hamilton and Perez.
19:36 UTC The Safety Car is out and Charles Leclerc has a free stop almost.
19:35 UTC He lost the back end in Turn 17.
19:35 UTC Valtteri Bottas is stopped in the sand trap.
19:35 UTC George Russell overtakes Alonso and the Mercedes driver is now hunting Perez.
19:34 UTC Pierre Gasly overtakes Magnussen for P11, right below the points places.
19:34 UTC Max Verstappen is back into the lead.
19:34 UTC Charles Leclerc is in second now, but he hasn't stop yet.
19:29 UTC Sergio Perez enters the pits now. No changes made to the front wing.
19:28 UTC Max Pitted for hard tires as well. For now, Sergio Perez is the new leader of the race.
19:27 UTC Hamilton pits for the undercut, but it is going to need to do a mega out-lap. Hard tyres go on, and he comes out in seventh ahead of Norris with some free air ahead to put the hammer down.
19:21 UTC The fresh declared world champion just complained about the wind.
19:21 UTC Max Verstappen has now more than three and a half seconds over Lewis Hamilton.
19:19 UTC The Aston Martin cars are great around the COTA track. Lance Stroll and Sebastian Vettel are on ffith and sixth.
19:17 UTC Replays show that Perez banged wheels at the start with an Alfa Romeo, which is how he picked up that front wing damage.
19:17 UTC Verstappen is on cruise control up front, lapping four tenths of a second quicker than Hamilton.
19:15 UTC The Mexican driver lost his end plate.
19:14 UTC Perez overtakes Stroll as well. However, Sergio has some front wing damage.
19:14 UTC Russell just overtake Lance Stroll and now the two Silver Arrows are on P2 and P3.
19:09 UTC Five seconds penalty for George Rusell for that incident with Sainz.
19:07 UTC For the moment Verstappen leads, followed by Hamilton and Lance Stroll who in on thirs place. What a surprise from the Canadian driver.
19:07 UTC After the replays it looks like he had a contact with George Russell.
19:06 UTC Sainz retired!!!
19:05 UTC He lost everything in only one corner.
19:05 UTC What a shame for Carlos who started on pole position.
19:05 UTC Sainz has spun!!!
19:04 UTC Verstappen had a great start and he overtakes Sainz even before the first corner.
19:04 UTC And we are off.
19:01 UTC The formation lap started.
Danke Didi. Now, let's go racing.
18:57 UTC Pirelli has recomended a two-stopper for this race, the fastest being a medium tires stint and a hard tires stint
18:56 UTC The Mercedes engineers will swap Lewis Hamilton's brakes on the grid.
18:55 UTC Everyone is having lots of nice messages for Dietrich Mateschitz, the creator of Red Bull energy drinks.