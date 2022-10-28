Red Bull Racing Receives Hefty Fine and Less Aero Testing Time for 2021 Cost Cap Breach

Red Bull Racing has been at the center of several controversies in the last couple of seasons. Plus, they have been found guilty of a “minor” cost cap breach for the 2021 Formula One season. Well, its act wasn’t left unpunished, and it comes with a hefty fine and less aerodynamic testing time.
After the Japanese Grand Prix, the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) revealed that several Formula One teams, Red Bull Racing, Williams and Aston Martin, breached the F1’s financial regulations for the 2021 season. Out of the three, who all had procedural breaches, Red Bull also was found guilty for overspending.
FIA said that there was a “minor” breach. Last year, Red Bull submitted their final budget for the 2021 Cost Cap as £118,036,000. It exceeded the budget cap by £1,864,000 - or 1.6%.
Ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix that is to take over the weekend, FIA announced they have entered talks with Red Bull over an Accepted Breach Agreement and finally came to a resolution on the punishment.
So, what is going to happen? Red Bull Racing, who is this year’s Constructors winning team, received a hefty fine and will lose some testing time.
Christian Horner’s team received a $7 million fine that has to be paid within the next 30 days, plus it will lose 10% of its aerodynamic testing time, starting from the announcement of the Accepted Breach Agreement.
The FIA said there was “no accusation or evidence” that Red Bull had “sought at any time to act in bad faith, dishonestly or in a fraudulent manner, nor has it willfully concealed any information from the Cost Cap Administration.”
There have been rumors that Max Verstappen might lose last year’s Championship, but, as we can see, there is not the case, which means he will remain a two-time World Champion. Red Bull Racing will also receive its Constructors title this year.
