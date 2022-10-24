Formula 1 Is Pondering New Female-Only Championship as F1 Feeder Series

The organizers of Formula 1 are planning to create a new all-female racing series that will be used as a talent factory for young female drivers. The idea is allegedly not meant to clash with the W Series, which is doing something similar, as the goal of the new, yet-unnamed championship, is to get female racers as young as 16 into open-wheel single-seaters.
Ironically, the W Series, which is the first form of all-female motorsport had to stop this season three races early because of a lack of funds. It is unclear how the new series would work without affecting the W Series, but we do know that the racers in the new championship will be aged between 16 and 22 years old, while the latter series will not have a problem with racers over 22.
The new series could be open to contestants as early as 2023 and would be a part of the current feeder series pyramid with Formula 2 and Formula 3. Some believe that it could happen with Formula 4 racing cars, but it could also involve the Formula 3 Tatuus models used in the W Series.
As CNBC noted, Formula 1 has not confirmed any details of the rumored series, but has confirmed through a spokesperson that the organization is "committed to ensuring the best possible opportunities for women to get into the sport and to get the skills and experience necessary to get to the top of F1."
The latter part of the statement is the most interesting, if you ask us, because it will involve ensuring that all the competitors in the series will be as good as their homologs in the other series that represent a driver's steps into an F1 Super License, as well as Formula 1.
As you may be aware, to enter a race in Formula 1, a driver must be granted a Super License from the FIA, which comes with several rules – so that not that many people can get it.
Competitors who desire such a license will have to gather a minimum number of points to be eligible, and those who are must then request said license.
With the license in hand, the driver will also need to find a team that has a free spot in F1, which is another challenge. Jamie Chadwick, the three-time consecutive champion of the W Series, has a seat as a test driver for Williams Racing, but the driver has yet to get in an F1 race.
The new series could be open to contestants as early as 2023 and would be a part of the current feeder series pyramid with Formula 2 and Formula 3. Some believe that it could happen with Formula 4 racing cars, but it could also involve the Formula 3 Tatuus models used in the W Series.
As CNBC noted, Formula 1 has not confirmed any details of the rumored series, but has confirmed through a spokesperson that the organization is "committed to ensuring the best possible opportunities for women to get into the sport and to get the skills and experience necessary to get to the top of F1."
The latter part of the statement is the most interesting, if you ask us, because it will involve ensuring that all the competitors in the series will be as good as their homologs in the other series that represent a driver's steps into an F1 Super License, as well as Formula 1.
As you may be aware, to enter a race in Formula 1, a driver must be granted a Super License from the FIA, which comes with several rules – so that not that many people can get it.
Competitors who desire such a license will have to gather a minimum number of points to be eligible, and those who are must then request said license.
With the license in hand, the driver will also need to find a team that has a free spot in F1, which is another challenge. Jamie Chadwick, the three-time consecutive champion of the W Series, has a seat as a test driver for Williams Racing, but the driver has yet to get in an F1 race.