Mick Schumacher Drives the 2003 F1 Title-Winning Car, It Goes Under the Hammer Next Month

One of the greatest racecars of Formula One and the whole motorsport universe goes under the hammer. The fabulous Ferrari 2003-GA, Michael Schumacher’s historic sixth World Championship title winner, will be auctioned November 9 in Geneva by Sotheby’s.
This car, no 229 on Ferrari F1 build sheet, propelled its driver straight into legend-hood at the end of the Japan Gran Prix in October 2003. The car finished the last race of that season in eighth place – granting Michael Schumacher one point in the race and a lead of just two in the overall championship standings over runner-up Kimi Räikkönen. The Finn had finished the Suzuka race second, making the 2003 competition one of the most disputed ever.
The Ferrari 2003-GA backed five of a total of six wins for Schumacher that year, as the car made its debut mid-season and not at the beginning. With 930 bhp (943 PS) at 19,000 RPM, the 3.0L V10-powered 1,323 lb (600 kg) missile put Michael Schumacher right above five-time champion Juan Manuel Fangio in the Formula One hall of fame, with a sixth world title (fourth consecutive).
Widely considered one of the most successful F1 cars ever, chassis 229 benefited from improved aerodynamics – see Mick Schumacher talk about the car’s performance in the video – thanks to an elongated wheelbase from the 2002 model. In this very car, Michael Schumacher scored five victories (Spain, Austria, Canada, Italy, and the United States) and two more podiums (in Monaco and France). Check the photo gallery for photos of this car and its fantastic pilot during some of the 2003 events.
Further still, the car took three poles and three fastest laps – quite a performance from one of the sport’s last V10s (hear the unmistakable hum of the engine in the video). The buyer will receive the vehicle completely track-ready – but it would probably be best to leave this part to someone accustomed to the thrills of ultimate racing. Fully rehauled earlier this year, the car is an absolute sensation, with 148 miles driven after the rebuild. A piece of automotive legend and a tribute to motorsport excellence, the Ferrari F2003-GA is offered as a single lot during Sotheby’s Luxury Week in Geneva on November 9.
The Ferrari 2003-GA backed five of a total of six wins for Schumacher that year, as the car made its debut mid-season and not at the beginning. With 930 bhp (943 PS) at 19,000 RPM, the 3.0L V10-powered 1,323 lb (600 kg) missile put Michael Schumacher right above five-time champion Juan Manuel Fangio in the Formula One hall of fame, with a sixth world title (fourth consecutive).
Widely considered one of the most successful F1 cars ever, chassis 229 benefited from improved aerodynamics – see Mick Schumacher talk about the car’s performance in the video – thanks to an elongated wheelbase from the 2002 model. In this very car, Michael Schumacher scored five victories (Spain, Austria, Canada, Italy, and the United States) and two more podiums (in Monaco and France). Check the photo gallery for photos of this car and its fantastic pilot during some of the 2003 events.
Further still, the car took three poles and three fastest laps – quite a performance from one of the sport’s last V10s (hear the unmistakable hum of the engine in the video). The buyer will receive the vehicle completely track-ready – but it would probably be best to leave this part to someone accustomed to the thrills of ultimate racing. Fully rehauled earlier this year, the car is an absolute sensation, with 148 miles driven after the rebuild. A piece of automotive legend and a tribute to motorsport excellence, the Ferrari F2003-GA is offered as a single lot during Sotheby’s Luxury Week in Geneva on November 9.