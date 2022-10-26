F1 Mexican Grand Prix Is Up Next, Leclerc Barely Ahead of Perez in the Standings

I have never done a lap of the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez before, so today, I downloaded the map for Assetto Corsa and gave it a go. It feels quite technical and similar to Monza at times. Red Bull Racing have clinched the Constructors' Title and Drivers' Title for 2022, and they are aiming to get Perez into P2 by the end of the year. But Ferrari's Charles Leclerc still has something to say about that.