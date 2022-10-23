McLaren F1 Drivers Do the Start-Stop Challenge and Ricciardo Becomes a Drifting Instructor

Formula 1 is not only about racing but also about drama, friendships, and rivalries, which are entertaining to see unfold. One of the best teammate relationships we have seen lately was the one between Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz when the Spaniard was driving for McLaren.
When Sainz departed for Ferrari and Daniel Ricciardo was announced to partner Norris on the British team, everybody expected them to instantly get along like brothers, due to their fun personalities. However, that was not the case. While there wasn’t much friction to speak of between the two, they definitely didn't turn out as the new “CarLando.”
Even so, we have seen some great moments between them, where they are both having fun. But this video might just be one of their best moments caught on camera. The plot is simple, one of them starts driving and asking the other questions about himself. When the passenger answers one question right, they swap roles.
Ricciardo was the first to climb in the driver’s seat of the McLaren 720s. The car is an absolute rocket, powered by a twin-turbo V8, coupled to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, putting out 710hp (720ps) and 568 lb. ft. (770 Nm) of torque. Being rear-wheel-drive, the lovable Aussie decided to take it drifting while asking Norris a cascade of questions that confused the Brit.
After getting a question right (Ricciardo’s name), the switch was made. Lando excitedly took the wheel, but not for long, as Daniel got the second question right. However, he did not go back in the driver’s seat until he encouraged Norris to drift with a huge grin on his face.
They kept asking each other questions and switching places, laughing and joking all throughout the experience. As they kept driving, Ricciardo kept encouraging Norris to drift, even congratulating the young Brit. With the video approaching the end, they were getting more and more questions right, swapping every few seconds and having a great time.
While this pair of teammates might not be what the internet first expected, they definitely do get along. In the end, we’re glad for the entertainment they provided and sad to see Daniel leave at the end of the season.
Even so, we have seen some great moments between them, where they are both having fun. But this video might just be one of their best moments caught on camera. The plot is simple, one of them starts driving and asking the other questions about himself. When the passenger answers one question right, they swap roles.
Ricciardo was the first to climb in the driver’s seat of the McLaren 720s. The car is an absolute rocket, powered by a twin-turbo V8, coupled to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, putting out 710hp (720ps) and 568 lb. ft. (770 Nm) of torque. Being rear-wheel-drive, the lovable Aussie decided to take it drifting while asking Norris a cascade of questions that confused the Brit.
After getting a question right (Ricciardo’s name), the switch was made. Lando excitedly took the wheel, but not for long, as Daniel got the second question right. However, he did not go back in the driver’s seat until he encouraged Norris to drift with a huge grin on his face.
They kept asking each other questions and switching places, laughing and joking all throughout the experience. As they kept driving, Ricciardo kept encouraging Norris to drift, even congratulating the young Brit. With the video approaching the end, they were getting more and more questions right, swapping every few seconds and having a great time.
While this pair of teammates might not be what the internet first expected, they definitely do get along. In the end, we’re glad for the entertainment they provided and sad to see Daniel leave at the end of the season.