Rusty 1962 Chevrolet Impala Flexes the SS Package Everybody Is Drooling Over

The Impala SS came to be in 1961 when Chevrolet took the wraps off the so-called Impala Super Sport Equipment Package.
Also known as RPO 240, the new package was available for just $53.80, and it included upgrades that provided the Impala with a sportier attitude, despite the Super Sport treatment actually being available on pretty much any configuration in the lineup.
However, customers who ordered the SS were provided with chassis reinforcements, power brakes, new springs and shocks, as well as special wheel covers and SS trim both inside and outside.
The popularity of the Impala SS rapidly skyrocketed, so in 1962, it was already a model that many people actually drooled over. Later in the same decade, the SS was an even more important member of the Impala lineup, eventually spearheading the sales of the series and therefore contributing to an impressive market performance overall.
The 1962 Impala SS that you see in the photos has clearly been struggling with a lot lately, so it’s not necessarily a surprise that the rust is now a major concern. Based on the photos shared on eBay by seller rustygold615, the floors need a closer inspection, though no holes seem to be there at first glance.
All the trim is there, the seller says, and this is without a doubt good news for anyone who wants to restore the SS to factory specifications. Unfortunately, what’s missing is the engine under the hood, so right now, the only thing you’ll find in there is a lot of fresh air.
In theory, this makes the Impala SS a proper restomod candidate, especially if you have another engine that could fit the car. Obviously, a lot of work is required to bring the Impala SS back on the road, but with a proper restoration, it could end up becoming quite a head-turner worth a small fortune.
