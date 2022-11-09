Lucid Air Will Soon Have Euro NCAP Results, as Vision 2030 Roadmap Revealed

As you may have already read, the Euro NCAP Vision 2030 roadmap was disappointing in the sense that it did not address the organization’s main issue: dealing with computers on wheels and the software updates they will receive. On the other hand, the document was generous in revealing the next car to be evaluated by the program: the Lucid Air.
We can see the American electric sedan in several images throughout the document. It is on pages 7, 8, 10, 11, 13, and 16. The Air appears in pictures made during Safety Assist tests with sensors and antennas on its roof. Predictably, there is no word on how it fared at these evaluations, but the roadmap made it very clear that the Lucid Air has already been tested and will have its results released in a matter of weeks.
The American EV maker started accepting reservations for the sedan in January 2022, opened the first Lucid Studio in May, and said deliveries would “begin in late 2022.” We’re already in November, buying Christmas decorations and pajamas, and there is no sign of deliveries yet. It is very likely that Lucid Air’s deliveries will start when Euro NCAP releases the results of its tests.
Just like Tesla, Lucid sells its vehicles directly to customers, which makes it difficult for Euro NCAP to buy the Air without Lucid learning about it. Considering the evaluations were made before the electric sedan officially reached the European market, the organization must have selected the tested units from a list provided by Lucid.
In Tesla’s case, that allowed it to fit the vehicles with specially provisioned computers and to give them software that very few cars ever received. That raised suspicion that Tesla could be manipulating Safety Assist tests. Euro NCAP said it could not find anything wrong, but that actually meant it really couldn’t: it did not have the tools or expertise to investigate. Tesla never clarified the situation.
Lucid’s vehicles have the same over-the-air (OTA) update capabilities as Tesla vehicles. Sadly, it also presents similar quality issues but no white-hat hacker with eyes on its cars, as GreenTheOnly has them on the EVs from Peter Rawlinson’s former employer. It will be interesting to check Euro NCAP’s results, especially those about Lucid Air’s advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).
