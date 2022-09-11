1996 Chevy Impala SS on Gold 26s Doesn't Need the Big Lip Treatment to Look Nasty

The full- and mid-size (generations eight and nine, solely) nameplate was thrice manufactured by GM’s division Chevrolet. First, it was produced during the 1958 to 1985 model years. Then, it had a second, ultra-short stint between 1994 and 1996, followed by the modern incarnations of the final three generations, sold from 2000 to 2020.
Naturally, everyone has their favorite version. As far as vintage enthusiasts are concerned, they can hardly select between the Sport Coupe (a two-door hardtop), Sport Sedan (4-door hardtop), normal sedan, two-door convertible, four or five-door station wagon, Custom Coupe, or the original Impala SS. Those with a penchant for the crazy 1990s have just one iconic option, and the modern adepts were also forced into the four-door sedan lifestyle.
Of course, even among darlings, there are also hotter favorites – and as far as this Chevy is concerned, one of them is, without a doubt, the Impala SS. Not necessarily the original iteration from 1961 to 1969, which was based on the fourth generation, though no one will ever feel ashamed for owning one. Instead, most Impala SS passions are directed towards the seventh-generation stint from the middle of the crazy 1990s.
And when there is itching for 1994 to 1996 Impala SS, the aftermarket world is never too far away (not that other realms, such as the virtual one, are any less ardent about it!). Even VIPs such as Slim Thug will have a thing or two for properly laid-down Impala SS high-performance cars when matching Forgiatos are also in order, for example. Speaking of the Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts over at Forgiato Designs, they have recently decided to highlight a good case in point for this feisty Chevy.
proper Hi-riser on 26-inch, gold-finished forged wheels. It may or may not be a neo-retro Chevy fan’s cup of tea, but that is beside the point. We wanted to show this cool whip just as a measure of the fact that one does not necessarily need those big lips to look decidedly nasty!
And, of course, there is no need to take our word for granted. Instead, the next example – this time around, from WhipAddict’s channel on YouTube, comes in the form of a subtly different 1996 Chevy Impala SS. This other one, a navy-blue dressed example, was caught during a local car meeting and quickly showed off its goodies. Interestingly, aside from the custom brown interior, chief among the highlights was also a 26-inch, concave Rose Gold set of Forgiatos.
Which, surprisingly or not, lacked those big lips that are humongous enough to serve as the impromptu roller coaster for Hot Wheels-wielding kids, among other things. And – while far from us telling anyone how to treat their ride with aftermarket goodies – it might be argued that even without those elements, the whip still looked nasty enough to stand out in any crowd.
Anyway, if you are a fan of the vintage-looking gold wheel treatment but do not care so much about Hi-risers or the Chevy Impala SS, we also have you covered. With a little help from Miami, Florida-based ANRKY Wheels, which has a simple motto: “disrupting the established order.” And they want to do that even with the ‘simpler’ stuff, like a twin-turbo Audi R8 Spyder riding posh on their all-new carbon fiber barrel 20/21-inch Retro Series RS5.3C wheels that have a “Satin Mirror Polished Gold Center!”
