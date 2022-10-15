All-Original 1962 Chevrolet Impala SS Hides Something Mysterious Under the Hood

When it comes to engines, the 1962 Chevrolet Impala shipped with lots of changes, some of which made the Super Sport models even more intriguing.
While the base units were pretty much unchanged from the previous years, the more powerful 283 (4.7-liter) version was replaced with the all-new 327 (5.3-liter) small-block. The new engine was offered with either 250 or 300 horsepower.
The 348 (5.7-liter) has also been dropped, with the Impala now available with a 409 (6.7-liter) that could be ordered with either single or dual four-barrel carburetors. The top-of-the-range configuration produced 409 horsepower.
The Super Sport that eBay seller novasetc has recently posted online still flexes the original engine, but on the other hand, few specifics were actually shared. As it turns out, the car still starts and runs, which is kind of surprising given it has recently been pulled from long-term storage. Or at least, that’s what the seller claims, adding that the only small spots of rust can be seen on the body.
This Impala SS continues to be complete, so nothing is missing. This means restoring it to factory specifications shouldn’t be too difficult, though interested buyers should also go check out everything in person to determine the condition of the Impala.
Worth knowing, however, is that this 1962 Chevy comes with the whole package, meaning that in addition to being complete, it’s also entirely original and unmolested. Further, it’s been owned by just one family since new, and this is the first time it goes on sale since it rolled off the assembly lines.
Given its general condition and all the good points highlighted above, it makes sense for this Impala SS to be quite an expensive classic. The owner hopes to get $39,500 for it, but on the other hand, the Make Offer button has also been enabled, just in case someone has another deal in mind. The car is parked in Iowa should you want to see it live.
