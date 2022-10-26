Ford Recalls 26 Units of the Bronco Sport Over Potential Engine Stall

On August 12th, Ford was informed of an issue pertaining to the fuel tank assembly of the 2022 model year Bronco Sport. One day earlier, a technician at Hermosillo Assembly Plant in Mexico reported that a Bronco Sport’s fuel pump control module couldn’t be installed properly because the plastic attachment bracket where the module is mounted was detached.
The peeps at Hermosillo proceeded to inspect every incoming fuel tank, identifying additional occurrences of a detached bracket. The Ford Motor Company issued a stop-ship order on August 17th to contain suspect vehicles that had been shipped from the plant. Be that as it may, a grand total of 26 examples of the breed have been called back over this peculiar issue.
FoMoCo called the supplier of the fuel tank assembly, Mexico-based Plastic Omnium Clean Energy Systems, for additional information. The supplier in question reported that an operator adjusted the die gap manually on August 5th. The Automotive Safety Office within the Ford Motor Company searched for and monitored field reports in the U.S. to determine which vehicles may be affected, arriving at the grand total mentioned earlier.
Dealers have already been instructed to replace the fuel tank assembly of every affected vehicle, whereas owner notification will have to wait until December 2022. The suspect assembly bears part number LX61-9002-YC, and the recalled vehicles were produced on August 10th and August 11th.
If the fuel pump control module bracket isn’t secured, the additional stress applied to the connector may lead to a loss of electrical connection. The FPCM may also become damaged from continued impacts against the floor and fuel tank. Affected owners may hear a clunking noise under the rear seat from the module and bracket hitting the fuel tank and chassis. The aforementioned issue may also light up a malfunction indicator lamp.
The Ford Motor Company does not mention which engine option is affected by this problem. As a brief refresher, every trim level save for the Badlands comes with a 1.5L three-cylinder turbo. The range-topping Badlands is rocking a 2.0L four-cylinder turbo, and both powertrains are connected to a torque-converter automatic. All-wheel drive is – of course – standard.
