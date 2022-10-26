Turbo Ford Mustang GT Drags Mean Hot Rod, Someone Bucks Nasty for the Win

Everyone – or at least all Blue Oval pony and muscle car fans – is longingly expecting the 2024 Ford Mustang S650 seventh generation to hit nationwide dealerships.
Alas, that does not mean the S550 wheels are not turning anymore. Be it for the next charity auction where a 2022 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Heritage Edition can snatch more than one million bucks because people still care, or for the next quarter-mile dragstrip dream story, anything goes. But how about the 1/8-mile?
Yeah, how about that? Well, the videographer behind the Jmalcom2004 account on YouTube is back for the daily dose of Middle Georgia Motorsports Park action. And just recently (this video embedded below was uploaded on October 23rd), the Youtuber caught both a cool 5.0-liter Coyote V8 Mustang GT and the Jeffersonville, Georgia-based locale ready to finally turn on those electronic scoreboards.
This means that we are not dealing with a ‘grudge race,’ or at least not when the turbocharged Ford Mustang met a stunningly menacing Hot Rod during the second race of the day. Meanwhile, the first one, which occurred at the 1:18-minute mark, saw the Blue Oval get slapped in the green light’s face by a feisty Chevy S10 truck build. Alas, perhaps not everything was prepared for the main event.
The latter came from the 2:23 mark, and this time around, the turbo 5.0-liter Coyote V8-equipped Ford Mustang GT left nothing to chance, even bucking nasty off the start line to make sure it will secure the victory. In the end, both rides impressed the audience with a 5.07s (Ford) versus 5.57s (Hot Rod) result!
Now, if only the S650 Mustang proved less tricky to modify, and if only the Blue Oval automaker did not throw another of its popular model delay curve ball, everything might be peachy for those upcoming nasty GT and Dark Horse builds…
Yeah, how about that? Well, the videographer behind the Jmalcom2004 account on YouTube is back for the daily dose of Middle Georgia Motorsports Park action. And just recently (this video embedded below was uploaded on October 23rd), the Youtuber caught both a cool 5.0-liter Coyote V8 Mustang GT and the Jeffersonville, Georgia-based locale ready to finally turn on those electronic scoreboards.
This means that we are not dealing with a ‘grudge race,’ or at least not when the turbocharged Ford Mustang met a stunningly menacing Hot Rod during the second race of the day. Meanwhile, the first one, which occurred at the 1:18-minute mark, saw the Blue Oval get slapped in the green light’s face by a feisty Chevy S10 truck build. Alas, perhaps not everything was prepared for the main event.
The latter came from the 2:23 mark, and this time around, the turbo 5.0-liter Coyote V8-equipped Ford Mustang GT left nothing to chance, even bucking nasty off the start line to make sure it will secure the victory. In the end, both rides impressed the audience with a 5.07s (Ford) versus 5.57s (Hot Rod) result!
Now, if only the S650 Mustang proved less tricky to modify, and if only the Blue Oval automaker did not throw another of its popular model delay curve ball, everything might be peachy for those upcoming nasty GT and Dark Horse builds…