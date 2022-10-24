Turbo Coyote Ford Fairlane Drags Twin-Turbo Chevy Trailblazer, It's a Wild Show

The Ford Fairlane nameplate, for the Americas, signifies a range of full-size cars that were produced and marketed between the 1955 and 1970 model years.
The name, of course, signified a lot to Blue Oval enthusiasts as it was directly inspired by the Henry Ford Fairlane estate in Dearborn, Michigan. However, to greater Ford automotive fans, it also served as the gateway for the introduction of iconic nameplates such as the Crown Victoria and 500 (aka Ford Five Hundred), as well as the option to play with different body styles, like the Ranchero Fairlane, among others.
Alas, to some, it is only a vessel to channel their inner racer – however wacky that may sound. And the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube has one feisty brawl opposing a classic car to an almost modern SUV that will easily prove the Fairlane should not be taken lightly when in the hands of people who know what they are doing.
Both on and off the track, as this example seen here, is an ensemble effort – the second video embedded below even shows a little of the crazy things happening under the hood. Briefly, that would be some feisty turbo Coyote V8 shenanigans, all to the green tune of something that would make even the Hulk proud. But let us not get ahead of ourselves.
The main video seen here comes from a brawl of the Street Racer Wild class variety, which occurred during the Street Car Takeover event at Beech Bend Raceway in Kentucky. Over there, this feisty classic car duked it out with a twin-turbo Chevy Trailblazer, an almost contemporary SUV that also seems to be an odd yet monstrous racer here and there.
Their encounter was clearly going to be of the ‘close, but not close enough’ variety and they soon proved it right with a strong couple of passes. Of course, in the end, there can be only one taking the laurels of victory, hence the 7.72s pass from the Fairlane and the 7.93s ET from the Chevy. Oh, and that is not all, as there are more races from the 1:15 mark!
