2022 Ford Shelby GT500 Heritage Edition Goes for Exactly $1,000,938 Because People Care

It’s Sunday already, and this year’s Barrett-Jackson Houston, Texas auction has pretty much come to an end. Cars have begun to roll in front of the audience and the hammer began to fall on October 20, sealing the fate of numerous vehicles, as far as owners are concerned, for at least a couple of years.
As usual, the auction house’s event did not aid in the selling of vehicles to the benefit of owners alone, but for charity purposes as well. And it is for this latter reason that a 2022 Ford Shelby GT500 Heritage Edition sold for no less than $1,000,938.
First, a bit about the car. The Heritage Edition was born as a means to celebrate the original 1967 Shelby GT500. Announced in November last year, it comes with Brittany Blue Metallic paint and either Wimbledon White or Absolute Black stripes.
Under the hood, there’s the 5.2-liter engine spitting out an immense troop of 760 hp and 625 ft/lbs of torque, all controlled by means of a TREMEC 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
The GT500 Barrett-Jackson sold this weekend was donated by private individuals and was auctioned off for the benefit of aid relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ian’s passing. And the story of how it got to raise exactly $1,000,938 is particularly interesting.
It was first sold on Saturday for $400,000, but that quickly jumped to $650,000 thanks to donations from the audience. The buyer then donated the car once again, and it ended up raising another $300,000 this time around, reaching a total of $1,000,938, as per Barrett-Jackson.
The car’s page on the auctioneer’s website however lists $956,938 as the selling price. Even so, that’s a hell of a lot more than what Ford was asking for the back in 2021: $72,900 Shelby GT500 car + $2,140 Heritage Edition package.
