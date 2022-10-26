Stunning Garage-Built '65 Ford Mustang Coupe Will Melt Your Heart When It’s Time to Dance

There was something unique about the 1965 Ford Mustang when it first came out. It was specifically designed to appeal to a larger audience. The new six-cylinder stroker meant you could affordably take this pony car to your local convenience store and still have a ball behind the wheel.
AutotopiaLA recently featured a different kind of ’65 Mustang, which would give a not-so-economical experience grabbing your weekly groceries. It’s a sweet-looking garage-built and painted 427 stroker 1965 Ford Mustang.
Glen, who owns the classic Mustang coupe, had been around for the Mustangs by the Bay event, held two weekends ago, at the Embarcadero Marina Park, in San Diego, California.
The ’65 Stang holds a lot of compassionate value for Glen. After getting out of the army in 1989, he walked to his bank to get a car loan but was denied. Feeling sorry for his son, his dad took $1,200 out of his savings and asked him to chase his dream. For that, he admits, he could never put it up for sale.
He returned to the army in 1991 (for 16 years), and his parents and siblings stored the project car for him. When he returned in 2007, he put it up on jack stands and did a full-paint job by himself. It’s a phenomenal job – an A+ show-car-quality paint job.
Under the hood, it packs a 351 Windsor stroked to a 427 and runs a Borla stack fuel injection system. Glen says the engine build was done by Dave Kindig.
To harness all that power, he installed a Tremec TKO 600 transmission. It’s a 5-speed manual transmission with a close ratio from 1st through to 4th gear with the capability to handle up to 600-lb-ft (814 Nm) of torque.
“I play with everybody. I say I have a quadruple exhaust. Because I’ve got cutouts that go straight off the header to my side exhaust, and then when my wife wants to ride in the car, I have the exhaust go out under my rear end and then out the back,” Glen said, explaining his custom exhaust system.
Curious how the 427 sounds with a custom exhaust? We recommend watching that action in the video below.
Glen, who owns the classic Mustang coupe, had been around for the Mustangs by the Bay event, held two weekends ago, at the Embarcadero Marina Park, in San Diego, California.
The ’65 Stang holds a lot of compassionate value for Glen. After getting out of the army in 1989, he walked to his bank to get a car loan but was denied. Feeling sorry for his son, his dad took $1,200 out of his savings and asked him to chase his dream. For that, he admits, he could never put it up for sale.
He returned to the army in 1991 (for 16 years), and his parents and siblings stored the project car for him. When he returned in 2007, he put it up on jack stands and did a full-paint job by himself. It’s a phenomenal job – an A+ show-car-quality paint job.
Under the hood, it packs a 351 Windsor stroked to a 427 and runs a Borla stack fuel injection system. Glen says the engine build was done by Dave Kindig.
To harness all that power, he installed a Tremec TKO 600 transmission. It’s a 5-speed manual transmission with a close ratio from 1st through to 4th gear with the capability to handle up to 600-lb-ft (814 Nm) of torque.
“I play with everybody. I say I have a quadruple exhaust. Because I’ve got cutouts that go straight off the header to my side exhaust, and then when my wife wants to ride in the car, I have the exhaust go out under my rear end and then out the back,” Glen said, explaining his custom exhaust system.
Curious how the 427 sounds with a custom exhaust? We recommend watching that action in the video below.