3 Ford Recalls Certain 2022 Super Duty Trucks for Airbag Cover That May Break Apart

1 Honda Recalls 750,000 Vehicles for Hood That May Open While Driving

More on this:

Ford Recalls Bronco Sport, Escape To Address Reduced Breaking Performance

Based on the compact-sized Escape, the Bronco Sport off-road crossover has had its fair share of recalls in the first year of production. Be that as it may, the 2022 model is affected by issues the NHTSA just cannot ignore. 50 photos



The chronology for this recall begins in October 2021 when the Office of Vehicle Safety Compliance rang up the Ford Motor Company regarding the results of the agency’s FMVSS 135 compliance audit. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration , the stopping distance results for “Brake Power Assistance Unit Inoperative” were 191.9 meters (629.5 feet), exceeding the federal regulation of 168 meters (554.4 feet).



Also worthy of note, the automaker’s certification test from December 2018 indicates 149.9 meters (491.7 feet). Ford couldn’t explain these differences, which is why an investigation was opened into this problem. Lo and behold, analysis of the brake system identified that the friction coefficient of the rear brake caliper linings was below specification. As if that wasn’t bad enough, the vacuum sensor was removed from the brake vacuum booster.



Without a vacuum sensor, the brake system cannot identify a booster malfunction, which is why the ABS module cannot assist during the “Brake Power Assist Unit Inoperative” portion. According to the automaker, vehicles equipped with an electronic brake booster (EBB) aren’t affected.



Vehicles featuring a brake vacuum booster without a vacuum sensor are split between two units of the 2022 Escape, 12 units of the 2022 Bronco Sport, 49,553 examples of the 2021 Escape, and 65,429 examples of the 2021 Bronco Sport. To whom it may concern, the substandard brake linings were produced by Continental Automotive in San Luis Potosi, Mexico.



Ford says that it’s validating the service remedy for this issue, and an update will be provided to the safety watchdog in due time. The tentative fix comes in the form of high-friction brake linings for the front and/or rear brakes.



Dealers are to be informed of the recall on January 3rd, 2022, while owners have to wait for the notification to be mailed no later than January 14th. Previously called back for a fuel delivery module that may leak inside the gas tank, the Bronco Sport is presently recalled for incorrectly manufactured rear brake linings that may affect braking performance. A grand total of 114,996 vehicles are called back in the United States, ranging from the 2021 to 2022 model year Bronco Sport and the humbler yet more affordable Escape.The chronology for this recall begins in October 2021 when the Office of Vehicle Safety Compliance rang up the Ford Motor Company regarding the results of the agency’s FMVSS 135 compliance audit. According to the, the stopping distance results for “Brake Power Assistance Unit Inoperative” were 191.9 meters (629.5 feet), exceeding the federal regulation of 168 meters (554.4 feet).Also worthy of note, the automaker’s certification test from December 2018 indicates 149.9 meters (491.7 feet). Ford couldn’t explain these differences, which is why an investigation was opened into this problem. Lo and behold, analysis of the brake system identified that the friction coefficient of the rear brake caliper linings was below specification. As if that wasn’t bad enough, the vacuum sensor was removed from the brake vacuum booster.Without a vacuum sensor, the brake system cannot identify a booster malfunction, which is why themodule cannot assist during the “Brake Power Assist Unit Inoperative” portion. According to the automaker, vehicles equipped with an electronic brake booster (EBB) aren’t affected.Vehicles featuring a brake vacuum booster without a vacuum sensor are split between two units of the 2022 Escape, 12 units of the 2022 Bronco Sport, 49,553 examples of the 2021 Escape, and 65,429 examples of the 2021 Bronco Sport. To whom it may concern, the substandard brake linings were produced by Continental Automotive in San Luis Potosi, Mexico.Ford says that it’s validating the service remedy for this issue, and an update will be provided to the safety watchdog in due time. The tentative fix comes in the form of high-friction brake linings for the front and/or rear brakes.Dealers are to be informed of the recall on January 3rd, 2022, while owners have to wait for the notification to be mailed no later than January 14th.

Download attachment: Ford Bronco Sport, Escape brake system recall (PDF)