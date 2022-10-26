Trick or Treat: Trio of RTR Mustangs Drift the Haunted Playground on T-Pain's Beat

Halloween is coming up in just a few days. You might or might not celebrate it, but the guys over at RTR went ahead and shot a cool little project for everyone to enjoy. And they used all their aces with this one. There are plenty of Easter Eggs inside the video, and you might have to watch it more than once to spot all of them.
Vaughn Gittin JR is almost synonymous with Formula Drift, as he has been part of the series since the early days of the sport. He won his first Championship title in 2010 and secured the second one in 2020.
But even before his retirement from professional drifting in 2021, he had set up a new company called RTR Vehicles. He has developed quite a few interesting projects there, mostly based on Ford Mustangs. And the most spectacular models are the ones used in Formula Drift by Chelsea Denofa and Adam LZ.
Naturally, there's a third car as well, as Vaughn couldn't stay away from drifting after all these years. Over the past years, the connection between RTR and T-Pain has also spawned some small projects, as the famous rapper is a big fan of going sideways too. And he was going to play a part in this too.
Vaughn Gittin JR. has just published a new project called Spooky Shreds, as team RTR takes to the "Haunted" drift playground for a pre-Halloween promo video. All three Formula Drift RTR Mustangs are called to action, but there's more.
You'll notice all sorts of pop culture characters including Marty Mcfly and Doc from Back to the Future, dancers from Michael Jackson's Thriller, and Michael Myers. The whole thing was shot at night, and it's great to see the cars with LED lights and underglow just like in the good old days.
Team drifting with three RTR Mustangs is not something that goes on every day, and it's just the kind of format we'd love to see at Pro Events too. Loren Healy also jumps in at one point in his race-ready Ford Bronco. And the cherry on top is that T-Pain provided the soundtrack for this video. In case you can't get enough of the song, it seems like it will be published on Friday.
