Clive Sutton CS850R Is the Fastest Mustang at the Top Gear Racetrack and It Sounds Demonic

To you and me, the Shelby GT500 is the only go-to Ford Mustang in terms of sheer power. However, there are other ultra-fast versions of the muscle car born in Dearborn out there, and they bear the signature of different companies.
One of them is Clive Sutton, and the project is called the CS850R. Well, make that more ‘bundle’ than ‘project,’ because it comprises various upgrades for the V8, and when all of them come together, you have a ride that can send shivers down the spines of the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat models.
A Whipple supercharger aids the Coyote V8, joined by an intercooler, and new exhaust system, and the result is a neck-snapping 847 hp (859 ps / 632 kW) and 665 lb-ft (902 Nm) of torque. That’s almost 100 hp more than the Shelby GT500, and everything is transferred to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transmission.
A UK-only affair, the Clive Sutton CS850R has a carbon fiber body kit too, inspired by the one of the Shelby. Numerous add-ons improve the looks and aerodynamics of the muscle car, which also features LED lights, racing stripes, red brake calipers, and re-upholstered interior with fine Nappa leather upholstery, and the ever-present Alcantara. The upgraded chassis with emphasis on the improved suspension rounds off the updates.
But we are not here to tell you all about the CS850R, because we already did that when it premiered, earlier this year. Instead, we can highlight the fact that it has become the fastest ever version of the Mustang around Top Gear’s racetrack. The Stig drove it from start to finish in 1:22.30, beating the Roush Mustang by almost six seconds, and the 2007 Shelby GT500 by nearly eight seconds. You can watch the fast lap down below, and we’d suggest turning up the volume before hitting the play button, as the engine sounds delicious.
A Whipple supercharger aids the Coyote V8, joined by an intercooler, and new exhaust system, and the result is a neck-snapping 847 hp (859 ps / 632 kW) and 665 lb-ft (902 Nm) of torque. That’s almost 100 hp more than the Shelby GT500, and everything is transferred to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transmission.
A UK-only affair, the Clive Sutton CS850R has a carbon fiber body kit too, inspired by the one of the Shelby. Numerous add-ons improve the looks and aerodynamics of the muscle car, which also features LED lights, racing stripes, red brake calipers, and re-upholstered interior with fine Nappa leather upholstery, and the ever-present Alcantara. The upgraded chassis with emphasis on the improved suspension rounds off the updates.
But we are not here to tell you all about the CS850R, because we already did that when it premiered, earlier this year. Instead, we can highlight the fact that it has become the fastest ever version of the Mustang around Top Gear’s racetrack. The Stig drove it from start to finish in 1:22.30, beating the Roush Mustang by almost six seconds, and the 2007 Shelby GT500 by nearly eight seconds. You can watch the fast lap down below, and we’d suggest turning up the volume before hitting the play button, as the engine sounds delicious.