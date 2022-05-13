The Clive Sutton CS850R Ford Mustang GT Shames Hellcats With 847 HP

Clive Sutton, the luxury car dealer that sells Broncos in the United Kingdom, is much obliged to present a high-performance tuning package for the Mustang. Dubbed CS850R, this pony-turned-muscle car develops 847 horsepower and a simply insane 665 pound-feet (902 Nm) of torque.
Based on the CS850GT we’ve covered last year, the Hellcat-shaming model is more than a GT with a thumpin’ great Whipple supercharger on top of the Coyote V8 engine. Clive Sutton claims that the most significant upgrade comes in the guise of a Torsen-style differential. The final drive ratio of 3.37:1 is worthy of mention as well, compared to 3.55:1 in the CS850GT.
Better to launch and better under acceleration, the CS850R features Pro Active shock absorbers and linear springs instead of the factory-issue MagneRide damping system. The right-hand-drive fastback in the photo gallery further boasts an intercooler, quad exhaust outlets, upgraded anti-roll bars on every corner, enhanced bracing and subframe components, 20-inch wheels from Vossen, brake discs from DBA, and pads from Hawk.
From a visual standpoint, a completely reworked front end that harks back to the GT500 complements a carbon-fiber lip, side rockers, and rear valance. Topped by twin racing stripes, which are painted rather than decals, the CS850R is flexing red for the brake calipers and color-adjustable headlights. The carbon-fiber deck lid completes the exterior makeover.
Optionally available with a track-oriented rear wing, the no-nonsense machine is rocking a lot of carbon fiber for the dashboard, a square-bottom steering wheel with a red center marker, Nappa leather and Alcantara in black, red stitching, a red starter button and seatbelts, and LED lighting.
On-the-road pricing? Make that £121,000 or $148,100 at current exchange rates. “Customer feedback enabled us to fine-tune our offering to deliver a quicker, better handling car that provides more driver feedback and even more smiles,” declared founder and chief executive officer Clive Sutton.
