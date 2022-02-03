The 2022 Ford Bronco Costs a Pretty Penny in the United Kingdom

Luxury car specialist (a.k.a. dealership) Clive Sutton is much obliged to sell Brits a brand-new Bronco for anything between £45,000 and £85,000 depending on the specification. That’s $61,120 and $115,450 at current exchange rates, which are huge increases over the stateside MSRPs.
Worse still for Clive Sutton, the dealer opens the press release attached at the end of this article with the following title: “First Ford Broncos arrive on UK roads.” Pardon my French, but I’m pretty sure that Mat Watson of Carwow uploaded a review of a Clive Sutton-imported rig last October.
Nitpicking aside, what do you get for your hard-earned pounds sterling?
Considering that Clive Sutton isn’t a Ford Motor Company dealership, prospective customers will have to wait quite some time for their custom orders to be delivered. Those who prefer buying from the existing inventory will have to pony up a staggering £69,950 for the four-door Big Bend in the main photo. That’s $95,015 at current exchange rates compared to $37,725 over in the United States for the four-cylinder turbo and 10R60.
The luxury car specialist (achoo!) further lists two examples of the four-door Outer Banks with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost and 10-speed auto at £75,000, which is $101,965 to whom it may concern. For reference, the UK-spec Jeep Wrangler is available from £52,800 for the four-door variant while the Rubicon starts at £55,800. Speaking of which, it’s kind of curious that Clive Sutton doesn’t have a single Sasquatch’d Bronco on sale at press time.
“As soon as Ford announced the new Bronco 4x4 SUV, we had enquiries from customers far and wide. The Bronco offers British buyers a way to stand out from the crowd in a vehicle that is as capable as it is distinctive,” declared founder and CEO Clive Sutton. Considering that it’s closely related to the Ranger pickup truck, you might be much better off with a brand-new Ranger Raptor that currently retails from £52,260 ($70,915) in the UK.
