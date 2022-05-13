White Hot 551-Mile 2011 Shelby GT350 Mustang Is a Sneaky-Great Modern Classic Muscle Car

I think people tend to forget the S197 Mustang-based Shelby GT350, mostly because of the popularity of the GT500 variant. What they may not realize is that the GT350 packed a bigger punch than the GT500 back in 2011, when Shelby American unveiled this all-new car in honor of the original 1965 Shelby GT350 model.
Now, these were conversion cars, meaning you had to either ship your 2011 Mustang to Shelby directly or deliver it yourself. You could even choose whether to have a naturally aspirated or supercharged engine, to go with your six-speed manual gearbox, while models with automatic transmissions could only be had with a naturally aspirated V8.
By adding a Ford Racing supercharger, Shelby could extract either 525 hp or 624 hp from the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 unit, but if you wanted the latter figure, you could only have it at the expense of the warranty.
Of course, to some people that’s a no-brainer, because this low-mileage 2011 example we just found on Bring a Trailer is the 624 hp variant, rocking a Performance White exterior with Guardsman Blue racing stripes, custom front and rear fascias, side skirts, hood scoop, center-exit Borla exhaust system, integrated rear spoiler, rear ¾ window covers, Cragar 19-inch wheels, Baer brakes and the optional Ford Racing suspension package.
Inside, highlights include the black leather sports seats with red contrast stitching and red, white and blue inserts, plus all the GT350 scripts and Carroll Shelby signatures. You also get a power-adjustable driver’s seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, FORD’s SYNC infotainment system, a Shaker 500 sound system, auxiliary gauges and aluminum pedal covers.
Now, back to performance, because we can’t overstate how much of a beast this car is with its 624 horsepower. In fact, independent tests revealed that the 2011 GT350 could hit 60 mph in just 3.7 seconds, which meant it was faster than not just the 2011 GT500 but also the more powerful Shelby Super Snake.
Considering how fast this car is, plus the fact that it only has 551 miles (886 km) on the clock, I reckon that whoever ends up buying it should consider themselves truly lucky.
By adding a Ford Racing supercharger, Shelby could extract either 525 hp or 624 hp from the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 unit, but if you wanted the latter figure, you could only have it at the expense of the warranty.
Of course, to some people that’s a no-brainer, because this low-mileage 2011 example we just found on Bring a Trailer is the 624 hp variant, rocking a Performance White exterior with Guardsman Blue racing stripes, custom front and rear fascias, side skirts, hood scoop, center-exit Borla exhaust system, integrated rear spoiler, rear ¾ window covers, Cragar 19-inch wheels, Baer brakes and the optional Ford Racing suspension package.
Inside, highlights include the black leather sports seats with red contrast stitching and red, white and blue inserts, plus all the GT350 scripts and Carroll Shelby signatures. You also get a power-adjustable driver’s seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, FORD’s SYNC infotainment system, a Shaker 500 sound system, auxiliary gauges and aluminum pedal covers.
Now, back to performance, because we can’t overstate how much of a beast this car is with its 624 horsepower. In fact, independent tests revealed that the 2011 GT350 could hit 60 mph in just 3.7 seconds, which meant it was faster than not just the 2011 GT500 but also the more powerful Shelby Super Snake.
Considering how fast this car is, plus the fact that it only has 551 miles (886 km) on the clock, I reckon that whoever ends up buying it should consider themselves truly lucky.