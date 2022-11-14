Rapper Slim Thug Might Have a Thing for Black Cars Now, But Had a White BMW E30 Once

Rapper Slim Thug has quite a collection that includes numerous models, be they modern or classic. What they do have in common is that they’re mostly black. But back in the day, he used to have a white BMW E30.
In the last few days, Slim Thug gave a look at his present cars, which are black, but also a glimpse of how his love for vehicles might have started. In a new, short video shared on his Instagram Stories on Sunday night, November 13, rapper Slim Thug went out for a ride in his Ford Super Duty F-250 Platinum. The rapper's pickup truck is far from its normal size because it has undergone intense customization over the years.
He has had the big pickup truck for a couple of years and the vehicle has been in and out of service for more updates. The murdered-out lifted truck sits on aftermarket wheels from Forgiato, wrapped in 40-inch Fury Offroad tires, and features a 13-inch Kelderman air-ride suspension. It also comes with lots of integrated LED lights and nods to his brand, Hogg Life.
The rapper, who is a huge fan of both modern and classic cars, has a big garage filled with black-painted vehicles. Just a few days ago, Slim Thug revealed that his Rolls-Royce Ghost got a ceramic coat treatment, giving a tour of the luxury ride and saying that "we now have that Candy Black" paint. You can also see the rest of his black cars and bikes in the background.
After he gave a full look at the exterior, he also opened the driver's door to show the interior as well. The black theme continues in the cabin, but the seats and door padding have contrasting blue accents. The Ghost comes with a Starlight Headliner on a black roof, as you can see in the video attached below.
Besides these rides, a few days ago, he also shared a throwback to his ride back in the early 90s when he was in the seventh grade, which was very appropriate for those times – a BMW E30. The model he had seems to be from before 1987 when the E30 received a major facelift (often referred to as Series 2). While he hadn’t started his black collection yet, that one came with a white exterior. And there’s no question he has come a long way since then.
