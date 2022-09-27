This Is What It’s Like to Fly First Class, as Slim Thug Reveals

Rapper Slim Thug decided to share with his followers what it’s like to fly first class on Emirates Airlines as he traveled from Dubai, UAE, to Cairo, Egypt. And he documented it all.
Rapper Slim Thug, or Big Slim, was in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. There, he enjoyed the finest things the city has to offer, including dinners at Dinner in the Sky, taking a dip in an infinity pool, and even taking the Jetcar speedboat out at sea. Slim, whose real name is Stayve Jerome Thomas, had quite a lot of fun with the speedboat, given the fact that he is a big gearhead.
But, after his time in Dubai was over, he had more adventures on the way. His next destination was Cairo, Egypt. There, he didn’t travel on a private jet, like many other celebrities and high-profile names. Instead, he opted for first class on Emirates Airlines. And he documented it all.
The flight left at 8.15 in the morning, and the lengthy video starts with the rapper heading to the First Class/Business Class gate. After he presented his documents, he proceeded through the gate towards the aircraft, an Airbus A380. Once inside, the rapper went up the stairs towards the upper deck, where the First Class is.
He gave a short look at the cabin, with lots of privacy and individual seating, which the airline promotes "as close as it comes to your own private jet." You can close the sliding doors, turn on the ambient lighting, and enjoy some privacy while you watch something on the screen or get some sleep. The seat also converts into a bed for maximum comfort. Although the flight took about four hours, he did have enough time for a meal and later, check out the onboard lounge. There were also several snacks and he even enjoyed some champagne.
The clip doesn't end right after landing, because we see him get a ride towards his accommodation, and later chilling on the balcony that overlooks the pyramids. In Cairo, the adventures continued with a visit to the Pyramids of Giza and a lavish dinner on the Four Seasons First Nile Boat, as you can see attached below. And that sounds like a successful holiday.
But, after his time in Dubai was over, he had more adventures on the way. His next destination was Cairo, Egypt. There, he didn’t travel on a private jet, like many other celebrities and high-profile names. Instead, he opted for first class on Emirates Airlines. And he documented it all.
The flight left at 8.15 in the morning, and the lengthy video starts with the rapper heading to the First Class/Business Class gate. After he presented his documents, he proceeded through the gate towards the aircraft, an Airbus A380. Once inside, the rapper went up the stairs towards the upper deck, where the First Class is.
He gave a short look at the cabin, with lots of privacy and individual seating, which the airline promotes "as close as it comes to your own private jet." You can close the sliding doors, turn on the ambient lighting, and enjoy some privacy while you watch something on the screen or get some sleep. The seat also converts into a bed for maximum comfort. Although the flight took about four hours, he did have enough time for a meal and later, check out the onboard lounge. There were also several snacks and he even enjoyed some champagne.
The clip doesn't end right after landing, because we see him get a ride towards his accommodation, and later chilling on the balcony that overlooks the pyramids. In Cairo, the adventures continued with a visit to the Pyramids of Giza and a lavish dinner on the Four Seasons First Nile Boat, as you can see attached below. And that sounds like a successful holiday.