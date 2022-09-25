When in Dubai, Slim Thug Didn't Miss a Chance to Try Out the Jetcar Speedboat

When traveling, you get to see and experience new things. And there are a lot of things out there that have to do with your hobbies. For example, Slim Thug tried out the WaterLink Jetcar speedboat while in Dubai.
Rapper Slim Thug, or Big Slim, how he’d like to be called now, is currently in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, where he’s enjoying everything the city has to offer. Since he arrived, he tried out different activities, like eating at Dinner in the Sky, taking a dip in an infinity pool, and getting behind the “wheel” of the Jetcar speedboat.
Since Dubai is known for its luxury and all the unique activities you can try there, the WaterLink Jetcar is among them. It all started with Karim Amin, an engineer from Egypt who was set to provide a new watersport experience. So, he took the design over to Dubai, where he brought his concept based on several supercars to life using speedboats. So far, the models are based on Chevrolet Corvettes or Ferraris, but he has big plans to add some resembling other expensive brands like Aston Martin, Bentley, and even Bugatti.
Since Slim Thug is a big car fan, he couldn't miss the change to try it out. The one he drove comes with a blue exterior and two white vertical stripes on the “hood.” He shared a lengthy video of himself at the helm of the speedboat, proudly enjoying the scenery filled with skyscrapers.
The Jetcar is not a real car, as it doesn’t have functional doors or wheels. It’s not an amphibious car, either, but it does have a steering wheel, a gas pedal, and a gear selector. There are also several buttons on the center console to control the lighting system. It also comes with a windshield to protect you from all the water splashing in your face while “driving.” It comes with a 1.8-liter engine, placed behind the passengers, which is powerful enough to help the speedboat reach top speeds of up to 62 mph (100 kph). If you’re wondering about the price, it’s available for 3000 AED (approximately $815) per hour.
There is also Bluetooth connectivity to blast your music while splashing around, and Slim Thug seems to have had a great time on it, as you can see below.
