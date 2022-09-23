Slim Thug Takes Us on a Tour of His Black Garage, It's a Gearhead's Dream Come True

It’s safe to assume that rapper Slim Thug has a big preference for black cars because a big part of his collection comes in this shade. And it's also proven by the latest video where he gives a tour of his garage, which is every car fan’s dream come true.
Slim Thug or Stayve Jerome Thomas, which is his real name, has an enviable garage and now we get a good look at it in his latest video posted on his social media account. The rapper has previously admitted that he has owned more than one hundred cars and he estimates his current collection at over $1 million.
The clip posted on Thursday, September 22, gives us a good look at his cars, both moderns and classics, and a couple of motorcycles.
He starts on the right-hand side, with the classics, which include a Cadillac Eldorado Series 62, a blacked-out 1955-1957 Chevrolet Bel Air, a 1959 Cadillac Coupe De Ville Convertible, one of his favorites, a restomod he has named "the Mack," a 1964 Lincoln Continental Convertible, a 1974 Chevrolet Caprice Convertible, a Cadillac Eldorado Convertible, a 1987 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS, a Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe (C140), and a 1996 Chevrolet Impala SS.
After finishing up with the classics, he turns to the other side. While it’s not as numerous, it does have some powerful models, including a RAM 1500 TRX, a Cadillac Escalade, a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, and a Lamborghini Urus.
Of course, we shouldn't forget about two of his motorcycles. One of them is a custom Forgiato trike that's big, imposing, and dark. He took delivery of it this summer and he loves it. Next to this trike, there is a custom-designed Harley-Davidson bike.
In 2020, he revealed in an interview with Houston Chronicle that he didn’t plan on adding too many cars to his collection for the moment, because he wanted to enjoy the ones he had. And so he does. Recently, he took out his RAM 1500 TRX, his 1974 Chevrolet Caprice, and the 1959 Cadillac Coupe De Ville. Plus, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, which was his birthday ride.
