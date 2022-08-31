Slim Thug Just Got His First Bugatti, But It's Not What You Think

A Bugatti represents more than just another addition to your garage. Besides all the perks of the high-performance car, owning a vehicle with a price close to $2 million takes you to a different level of wealth. And Slim Thug is aspiring to that, getting his first Bugatti. Although it’s not what you think.
Slim Thug seems to be a GM aficionado, his garage hosting a 1974 Chevrolet Caprice, a 1996 Chevrolet Impala SS, and a Cadillac Escalade. But that doesn't mean he can't have his eyes set on something bigger. The rapper, whose real name is Stayve Jerome Thomas, is a real automotive enthusiast, which obviously includes hypercars, too.
In a recent video posted on his Instagram account, Slim Thug announced he just got his “First Bugatti.” But it’s not a hypercar, as everyone would expect, but an electric scooter.
Blasting T.I., Wiz Khalifa, 2Chainz, and Rich Gang’s “Bugatti” song, Slim Thug gives a tour of his black electric scooter, including footage at nighttime, showing the illuminated base lights with the “EB” monogram projection logo.
Early this year, Bugatti announced it's getting into the two-wheel market with its first full-electric scooter. “One look at the unique aerodynamic design and high-end appearance of the Bugatti electric scooter will tell you that it is fabricated with the everyday consumer in mind,” reads the product’s official webpage.
The Bugatti two-wheeler is foldable and lightweight, weighing only 35 lbs (16 kg), and it’s built of magnesium alloy, developed in partnership with Bytech. It’s powered by a 700 W (0.9 hp) electric motor paired with a removable 36V, 10 Ah battery that offers a range of 22 miles (35.4 km) in Economy mode.
It has the exclusive Bugatti styling, including the brand's logo and its trademark color options, Agile Blue, Silver, and Black. It also comes with a $1,200 price tag, which is an insignificant sum compared to an actual Bugatti car. That would be $1.8 million for a Veyron, which is the French brand’s cheapest model.
While this is not the enviable supercar all gearheads dream of, you gotta start somewhere, right? And Slim Thug seems to be on the right track.
In a recent video posted on his Instagram account, Slim Thug announced he just got his “First Bugatti.” But it’s not a hypercar, as everyone would expect, but an electric scooter.
Blasting T.I., Wiz Khalifa, 2Chainz, and Rich Gang’s “Bugatti” song, Slim Thug gives a tour of his black electric scooter, including footage at nighttime, showing the illuminated base lights with the “EB” monogram projection logo.
Early this year, Bugatti announced it's getting into the two-wheel market with its first full-electric scooter. “One look at the unique aerodynamic design and high-end appearance of the Bugatti electric scooter will tell you that it is fabricated with the everyday consumer in mind,” reads the product’s official webpage.
The Bugatti two-wheeler is foldable and lightweight, weighing only 35 lbs (16 kg), and it’s built of magnesium alloy, developed in partnership with Bytech. It’s powered by a 700 W (0.9 hp) electric motor paired with a removable 36V, 10 Ah battery that offers a range of 22 miles (35.4 km) in Economy mode.
It has the exclusive Bugatti styling, including the brand's logo and its trademark color options, Agile Blue, Silver, and Black. It also comes with a $1,200 price tag, which is an insignificant sum compared to an actual Bugatti car. That would be $1.8 million for a Veyron, which is the French brand’s cheapest model.
While this is not the enviable supercar all gearheads dream of, you gotta start somewhere, right? And Slim Thug seems to be on the right track.