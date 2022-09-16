Slim Thug Switches From One Dark Convertible to Another, the Chevy and the Cadillac

For regular folks, you usually have one or two cars to choose from when going out for a ride. That doesn’t apply to celebrities like Slim Thug, who have multiple options. The rapper has just flaunted several vintage cars within 24 hours, switching from a 1959 Cadillac to a 1974 Caprice.
Slim Thug, or Big Slim, as he’d like to be called from now on, is actually a big car aficionado. Stayve Jerome Thomas, which is his real name, has an enviable garage, with both modern and classic models.
Recently, he went out for drives in his RAM 1500 TRX and Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, but he decided to switch it up to classics.
On September 15, he shared a video that started with part of his collection, showing a black Cadillac Escalade and his black 1966 Chevrolet Impala SS, before revealing his car of the day. He opted for his black 1974 Chevrolet Caprice convertible, which comes with red seats, a Forgiato steering wheel, and aftermarket wheels. You could see several other black cars in the background.
But just hours later, he switched to yet another classic, a 1959 Cadillac Coupe De Ville. He captioned the video: “3022 Caddy,” with three alien emojis.
In early 2020, the rapper revealed that his favorite car from his $1 million collection was the 1959 Cadillac Coupe de Ville. He told Houston Chronicle, “I am not emotionally attached to material stuff. Any of these cars can go. Except for that one,” he said, referring to the '59 Cadillac. “It’s another level. Elvis Presley had one back in the day. Everything on this car is to the max. We redid it from top to bottom.”
It's nicknamed "The Mack," and was restored with the help of the good folks over at Texas Metal, taking it to an appraised value of $200,000. He also shared that, at the time of the interview, it only had 1,000 miles (1,609 km) on the clock. “You could drive this car to New York and have no problems.”
Which one of the two is your favorite?
