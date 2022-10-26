Slim Thug Loves Riding in Huge Vehicles Like His Murdered-Out Ford Super Duty F-250

Slim Thug is a big fan of everything on wheels, as long as they’re black. And the bigger, the better. His murdered-out, highly customized Ford Super Duty F-250 Platinum comes to confirm his preferences.
Back in September 2020, Slim Thug took a 2020 Ford Super Duty F-250 Platinum to Extreme Offroad & Performance in Katy, Texas for some upgrades. The result was a murdered-out lifted truck, with a 13-inch Kelderman air-ride suspension, fitted with all-black aftermarket wheels from Forgiato, wrapped in 40-inch Fury Offroad tires.
The big truck is still in his garage and when out in the street, it is difficult for onlookers to mistake it for someon else's ride. Because, as we can see in a short video tour shared on his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, October 25, the vehicle comes with Slim Thug’s brand, Hogg Life, written all over it. That includes the license plate, illuminated in the middle of the new grille instead of the Ford logo, and also on the back, replacing the Platinum inscription. The highly-customized truck also comes with a new front bumper with integrated LED lights.
The 2020 Ford Super Duty F-250 Platinum came with three engine options, a 6.2-liter V8 on gasoline, a 7.3-liter PFI V8 gasoline, and a 6.7-liter V8 Turbo Diesel, with the output ranging from 385 to 475 horsepower (390-482 ps). It's unclear which option Slim Thug went for.
At the end of the short video, he opens the driver's door, giving a glimpse at the black interior, which features Platinum Leather Seating and a leather-wrapped steering wheel, among others, all included in the Platinum package.
This isn’t the only truck in Slim Thug’s collection, as he also owns a Ram 1500 TRX, which comes with a black exterior as well, similar to the rest of his cars. His garage hosts a lot of dark models, both classic and modern.
Just a couple of days ago, the rapper also posed next to his black Cadillac Escalade, which rides on aftermarket wheels from Forgiato as well, which seems to be his favorite brand of wheels. But that one's hardly as customized as this FoMoCo monster on wheels and Slim Thug loves it.
