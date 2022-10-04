Slim Thug Is a Big Fan of Everything on Wheels, And That Includes a Super73 Bike

Rapper Slim Thug, or Big Slim, as he’d like to be called, likes displaying his lavish lifestyle with his 1.6 million followers. And one thing that’s a constant on his page is his passion for cars, motorcycles, or bikes. And when it comes to the latter, his option comes from Super73.
Super73 is a well-known e-bike brand, and a lot of celebrities have already tried it out. Some of the high-profile names include Britney Spears, Paris Hilton, and Khloe Kardashian. Now, rapper Slim Thug's name has been added to the list.
In a photo re-shared by the e-bike brand’s official Instagram account, we see Slim Thug on an RSD x Super73-RX Malibu. The electric bike was based on its famous RX model, in partnership with legendary racer, designer, and builder Roland Sands, with several upgrades.
They used the same frame and the same electronics, but the RSD comes stock with Tektro brakes and a FOX rear shock.
It’s put in motion by an internally geared brushless DC hub motor which puts out up to 2,000 watts of peak power, depending on the riding mode. The bikes come pre-programmed with the Class-2 mode, which allows the bike to ride up to 20 mph (32 kph) with pedal assist. With plus access to Class-1, Class-3, and Off-Road mode, you can take it to a top speed of 28 mph+ (45 kph)
It comes with a 960 Wh (Watt-hours) removable battery pack which gives it a range of 40 mi (64 km) for Class-2 throttle-only operations and up to 75 miles (121 km) of range with Class-1 pedal-assist mode.
Unlike other homage e-bikes like the brand’s collaboration with Tom Ritchey, this one is available for purchase with a price tag of $4,800.
Besides riding around on a Super73 bike, the rapper also owns a Forgiato custom trike and a custom Harley-Davidson motorcycle for whenever he feels like switching from all the cars in his garage.
