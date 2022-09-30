Super73's C1X Groundbreaking Electric Motorbike Is Tested in a Newly-Released Teaser Video

Super73 is LA’s well-known e-bike brand, with popular models such as the Z-Series. Earlier this year, the company unveiled its first electric motorcycle, Super73 C1X, signaling it's ready to take the brand to the next level. It initially presented a full-scale mock-up of the EV, but now we can see a functional prototype in action.
Super73 is known as a lifestyle brand with a strong focus on its community. In fact, that's what determined the birth of the C1X, as customers requested a more powerful vehicle from the company.
The teaser shows the Super73 C1X riding around a parking lot alongside a Super73 e-bike.
We found out that the prototype is currently in the “preliminary testing” phase, with no other further details provided, so we don’t actually know what that means. We can also see the bike going head-to-head with a stock Super73 e-bike, and as expected, it’s no match for the electric motorcycle, which quickly speeds away.
Super73 hasn’t released much info about the C1X, but here’s what we know – it comes with a swingarm-mounted motor with unknown power. However, the company said that the bike could reach speeds of more than 75 mph (120 kph).
What’s more, it features 15” (38 centimeters) wheels with a reduced wheelbase, and it’s meant to be street-legal, as it features integrated LED lights and blinkers. A quick charging option will juice up the battery to 80% in less than an hour, and a full charge will provide around 100 miles (160 km) of range.
Keep in mind that since it’s currently under development, all the specs and configurations are subject to change. You can sign up on Super73’s website to receive updates about the product.
We look forward to seeing how the C1X will turn out, although we’ll probably have to wait quite a while for its release. Still, it’s nice to see a running prototype, which shows that the manufacturer is probably working hard to turn its product idea into a reality.
