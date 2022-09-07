Paris Hilton Attended Burning Man 2022 With a Shiny Outfit and a Super73 Electric Bike

When you say Paris Hilton, you automatically think of pink, girly stuff. And you’re mostly right. She proved that once more with her latest set of pictures from Burning Man 2022, where she wore a sequin outfit and rode a custom Super73 electric bike.
Paris Hilton’s lifestyle includes a lot of lavish things and yes, they’re usually pink. She owns a pink Bentley Continental GT and a holographic-wrapped BMW i8 Roadster.
Her presence at the end of the Burning Man 2022 festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada followed the same theme. She wore a dazzling, sequined outfit and had a ride to impress – a Super73 electric bike, customized to her liking. Paris also wore her hair in pink space buns and long braids.
The two-wheeler had been wrapped in the same holographic theme as her BMW, with pink and blue covering the wheels, and the down tube. She also had a "Sliving" sticker over the battery, which is her latest motto. The word is a portmanteau of “slay,” “killing it,” and “living your best life.”
The electric bike in question is a Super73 S-Series. It's built with an aluminum alloy frame and put in motion by a 250W electric motor with a maximum output of 2,000W, which takes the two-wheeler to a top speed of 40 mph (25 kph) with the help of a 10-speed gear and several riding modes.
The bike comes with the company's largest battery, a 960 watt-hour removable battery giving an estimated 40-75 mi (64-120+ km) of range on a single charge, depending on the pedal-assist mode. Super73’s S2 bikes are street-legal and priced at approximately $3,700.
The Super73 idea might’ve been borrowed from her friend, Britney Spears, who also owns a bike from the brand. However, Britney had opted for the RX version. Just a few days ago, Paris shows her support for the pop singer as she danced all over her pink Bentley while blasting “Hold Me Closer,” Britney’s latest collaboration with Sir Elton John.
Her presence at the end of the Burning Man 2022 festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada followed the same theme. She wore a dazzling, sequined outfit and had a ride to impress – a Super73 electric bike, customized to her liking. Paris also wore her hair in pink space buns and long braids.
The two-wheeler had been wrapped in the same holographic theme as her BMW, with pink and blue covering the wheels, and the down tube. She also had a "Sliving" sticker over the battery, which is her latest motto. The word is a portmanteau of “slay,” “killing it,” and “living your best life.”
The electric bike in question is a Super73 S-Series. It's built with an aluminum alloy frame and put in motion by a 250W electric motor with a maximum output of 2,000W, which takes the two-wheeler to a top speed of 40 mph (25 kph) with the help of a 10-speed gear and several riding modes.
The bike comes with the company's largest battery, a 960 watt-hour removable battery giving an estimated 40-75 mi (64-120+ km) of range on a single charge, depending on the pedal-assist mode. Super73’s S2 bikes are street-legal and priced at approximately $3,700.
The Super73 idea might’ve been borrowed from her friend, Britney Spears, who also owns a bike from the brand. However, Britney had opted for the RX version. Just a few days ago, Paris shows her support for the pop singer as she danced all over her pink Bentley while blasting “Hold Me Closer,” Britney’s latest collaboration with Sir Elton John.