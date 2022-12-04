Tesla's Dog Mode Will Not Stop Man's Best Friend From Destroying the Cabin

This Saturday, a Long Island, New York, resident left their dog in their Tesla Model 3 Performance for a short while, and when they came back, the driver's seat was almost halfway destroyed by their canine companion. At the time of writing, the dog had nothing to comment about the havoc he caused.
According to the owner's post on the Tesla Motors Club forum, the suspect at hand is an 11-month-old German Shepherd. The incident occurred shortly after the teen dog was left all by his lonesome for 10 minutes, the person said. Furthermore, the Dog Mode function did not work as intended. No details were provided if the person or people from the car turned this mode on properly, so there's no way of knowing exactly.
Now, for those of you who haven't heard about Tesla's Dog feature from the climate controls, it's designed to make the temperature inside the cabin comfortable for your pet. You can monitor the entire activity from your phone, provided you and the Tesla both have cellular connectivity.
This mode is even designed to put prying eyes from outside the vehicle at ease, by displaying the cabin temperature, showing your four-legged companion isn't in any danger. All things considered, Tesla instructions from their website advise users not to keep this mode on for extended periods of time, and certainly not to use it for people.
The owner took full responsibility by saying, "It’s our fault for leaving him alone for the first time." Furthermore, they have found someone to repair the damages done to the upholstery, but they're still looking for advice on where to get the material from.
Obviously, the same kind of material is preferred, and this is where the community from the comments came to help. The most pertinent ones were to look for a totaled matching car and simply buy the seats from that one. As to what the cost would mean, that's anybody's guess.
