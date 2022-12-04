Tesla's Chief Designer Hints That a New Unannounced Sports Model Could Be on the Horizon

During a CNBC interview with Tesla's Chief Designer, Franz von Holzhausen, the reporter asked if he had a favorite design from the Tesla vehicles. He then answered briefly with "a favorite one is the one that's coming" and ended with "that I can't talk about." Now let's put on our tinfoil hats and dissect what his words could mean.
First, let's cross the obvious off the list. The fact that, after the potential slip-up, Franz von Holzhausen immediately started chatting about the Cybertruck would make it pretty safe to assume that this isn't the model he might have been referring to.
Next up on the "usual suspects" list, we have the 2023 Tesla Roadster. Supposedly, it will cost $200,000 for the base model and $250,000 for the Founders Series. According to Tesla, it can get from 0-60 mph (97 kph) in just 1.9 seconds, with a top speed of more than 250 mph (402 kph).
All that, with a range of 620 miles (998 km). While we don't have the full picture of the Roadster yet, logic would dictate that this wouldn't be the "favorite" he was referring to either.
In a later part of the interview, Franz von Holzhausen said that his favorite car in the world was the 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO. He called it "quintessential." However, he then admitted to also being a fan of the early Lamborghini Countachs.
This information obviously isn't a lot to go on. And while such an announcement would shock anyone mildly interested in driving anything with four wheels other than a carriage, there's no way of knowing for sure. This being said, nothing is 100% certain, and it would certainly be amazing to one day witness such an unveiling, with this potential slip-up as its foreshadowing. After all, he did say he couldn't talk about it...
