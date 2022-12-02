Tesla Founder States Elon Musk Spews Lies About Him for 15 Years

Elon Musk had to go to court to win the right to be called a Tesla founder. However, that only happened when Martin Eberhard agreed to settle a lawsuit against the Tesla CEO. Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning are the ones who founded Tesla in 2003 after the former wanted to buy a sports car that would not throw more carbon into the atmosphere. As there was no one for sale, he decided to build one.

