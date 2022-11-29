FSD Detractor Accuses Elon Musk of Bamboozling Regulators With Wide Release

We have already stressed how bizarre it is that Tesla started the wide release of beta software. The EV maker still calls it experimental despite allowing anyone who paid for Full Self-Driving to use it. Dan O’Dowd reinforced that impression with much stronger words. In his opinion, Elon Musk “has tricked regulators into allowing him to release a self-driving car without their oversight.”
The Dawn Project founder said that to criticize the wide release of FSD 10.69.3.1, considered by at least one YouTuber used to the advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) as “the most confused ever.” The Tesla beta software is now estimated to be available to more than 260,000 owners who paid to have access to it.
O’Dowd made billions developing software for military and civil applications such as “the secure operating systems for projects including Boeing’s 787s, Lockheed Martin’s F-35 Fighter Jets, the Boeing B1-B Intercontinental Nuclear Bomber, and NASA’s Orion Crew Exploration Vehicle.” As an expert, he said that “by definition, beta software is a limited release to conduct final testing before a wide release.”
Apart from criticizing Tesla for making FSD Beta available to all people who paid for it, O’Dowd opposes calling it a wide release. To reach that stage, it should also be a stable release, which Tesla denies to be the case by calling it beta. The Dawn Project founder argues the unfinished software is dangerous, which is the reason Tesla should keep it off public roads. In The Dawn Project's tests, it could not recognize signs – invading road-closed areas. It also kept on driving when school buses had their stop-sign arms extended and lights flashing. The safety advocacy group names plenty of examples of why FSD should not be on public roads.
Calling it a Level 2 system when it “was always intended to be and marketed as a self-driving car” is how O’Dowd said Musk tricked regulators. He also said the Tesla CEO and his company “have bamboozled regulators with their claims that drivers must have their hands on the wheel at all times when Tesla Full Self-Driving is engaged.”
O’Dowd urges “the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the (California) Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to immediately recall Tesla’s dangerous Full Self-Driving software before people are killed.” The Dawn Project founder also said that “Elon Musk’s decision to expand Tesla Full Self-Driving despite an ongoing investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration highlights his careless attitude toward road safety and his utter contempt for federal regulators.”
O’Dowd made billions developing software for military and civil applications such as “the secure operating systems for projects including Boeing’s 787s, Lockheed Martin’s F-35 Fighter Jets, the Boeing B1-B Intercontinental Nuclear Bomber, and NASA’s Orion Crew Exploration Vehicle.” As an expert, he said that “by definition, beta software is a limited release to conduct final testing before a wide release.”
Apart from criticizing Tesla for making FSD Beta available to all people who paid for it, O’Dowd opposes calling it a wide release. To reach that stage, it should also be a stable release, which Tesla denies to be the case by calling it beta. The Dawn Project founder argues the unfinished software is dangerous, which is the reason Tesla should keep it off public roads. In The Dawn Project's tests, it could not recognize signs – invading road-closed areas. It also kept on driving when school buses had their stop-sign arms extended and lights flashing. The safety advocacy group names plenty of examples of why FSD should not be on public roads.
Calling it a Level 2 system when it “was always intended to be and marketed as a self-driving car” is how O’Dowd said Musk tricked regulators. He also said the Tesla CEO and his company “have bamboozled regulators with their claims that drivers must have their hands on the wheel at all times when Tesla Full Self-Driving is engaged.”
O’Dowd urges “the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the (California) Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to immediately recall Tesla’s dangerous Full Self-Driving software before people are killed.” The Dawn Project founder also said that “Elon Musk’s decision to expand Tesla Full Self-Driving despite an ongoing investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration highlights his careless attitude toward road safety and his utter contempt for federal regulators.”