1960 Chevrolet El Camino Looks Like a Barn Find That Should Have Stayed in the Barn

Launched in 1959 to compete against the already popular Ford Ranchero, Chevrolet’s El Camino borrowed its styling from the other full-sized nameplates released by the GM brand for this model year.
Furthermore, the El Camino was available with the same engine options as the full-sized Chevrolets, including the Impala.
The base unit was the 235 (3.9-liter) six-cylinder, while the standard V8 offering came in the form of a 283 (4.6-liter) unit. The top choice was the 348 (5.7-liter) big block that could be ordered with four-barrel or triple two-barrel carburetors. The top configuration developed over 330 horsepower.
Now it’s time for something that you probably didn’t see coming.
This 1960 El Camino is essentially a barn find that looks like it’s been saved quite recently. However, its overall condition is challenging, to say the least, and this is the reason eBay seller legendfredde86 says the truck should be used for parts. This makes a lot of sense given a title is not available, but on the other hand, the bravest out there could also attempt a full restoration given this is a first-generation El Camino.
When it comes to the invasion of rust, we have the usual suspects, including the floors – new pans are going to be required, as the floors seem to be completely wrecked. Furthermore, the frame also looks like it’d require a lot of work, so make sure you check it out in person thoroughly.
The engine under the hood is missing, and this is certainly bad news because the VIN (the tag on the door is still there) suggests this Chevy was born with a V8 under the hood.
At the end of the day, however, it’s up to the buyer to decide the fate of this El Camino. The no-reserve auction started at $1, and the top offer at the time of writing is just $20.
