Billionaire Parts With His $137M German Masterpiece Boasting a Unique Observation Lounge

It looks like once you get the yachting “bug,” it becomes impossible to stay faithful to a single pleasure craft, no matter how spectacular. This billionaire owner joined the club relatively late in his life, compared to others, but has already gone through several superyachts, including this German masterpiece.
It’s hard to see why anyone would choose to give up the awe-inspiring Elandess. At 244 feet (74.5 meters) this massive luxury vessel doesn’t just boast the generous amenities of typical yachts, but also has two unique features.
One of them is the Neptune Lounge, inspired by the famous “Nemo Room” of the Savannah, a Feadship yacht. In 2018, when Elandess was launched, it was only the second one of its kind in the world. It’s basically an observation lounge with portholes below the waterline. And it’s meant to look spectacular, featuring oversized windows, blue floors, and even a blue (and high) ceiling.
When they’re not enjoying the Neptune Lounge, guests onboard Elandess can relax in the impressive swimming pool on the sun deck. At 8 meters (26 feet) it’s big enough to hold 24 tons of water, and it was built with a glass wall. A gym, a massage room, and even a hair salon, are also available.
Built by the acclaimed German shipyards Abeking & Rasmussen, this gorgeous yacht was custom-designed for billionaire Lloyd Dorfman, who founded Travelex, one of the biggest retailers of foreign exchange. Dorfman enjoyed plenty of lavish vacations onboard, in some of the most beautiful locations, together with his entire family, including several grandkids (and their nannies).
As it usually happens in the world of the ultra-rich, it was time for this bespoke luxury toy to find a new owner, after just five years. And it did, according to Superyacht Times. Most likely, another billionaire who didn’t mind spending $137 million on this floating mansion.
