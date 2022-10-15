Vripack 132-Foot Superyacht Concept Is a Luxurious Floating Hotel Built Like a Fortress

The Netherlands-based naval yacht design studio might be a tad late to the game of presenting a pandemic-proof superyacht concept, but that’s not to say that their yet-to-be-named superyacht is any less of standout. Designed to offer the comforts of a luxury home, the services you might find in a five-star hotel, and outstanding off-grid capabilities, this 132-foot (40-meter) superyacht could ride out whatever health crisis the future might hold.
After the initial round of lockdowns and the emergence of a new trend (i.e. multi-millionaires choosing to isolate at sea, on their superyachts, instead of at home), several major design studios worked on this type of pandemic-proof vessels. Some came with shadow vessels that doubled as buffer between the outside world and the mothership, while others integrated real hospital facilities that offered testing and isolation chambers.
The Vripack concept is a step down in this sense, and it could be because we’re past that stage in the health crisis. Instead, it focuses on offering a private floating oasis to the owner and the family, and extended range and autonomy, so they could ride out the apocalypse without ditching the level of comfort (and luxury) they’re accustomed to.
experience in yachting. In this sense, it offers everything they might want or need, but it’s also customizable in a later stage.
The exterior is very masculine and aggressive, but hides a warm and fuzzy heart, in a cozy, welcoming interior. Predominant colors are still masculine or neutral at best, but the combination of fine leather, French oak and plush textures, with free-standing and minimalist furniture, helps create a Scandinavian-inspired beach house vibe. The space is uncluttered and relaxing, and elegant because of it.
“This design started out as a floating hotel room and evolved into a boat that could deliver safe passage at sea for an unlimited time period,” Vripack co-creative director Marnix Hoekstra says. “It’s a home, hotel and yacht rolled into one.”
Since the study is still in its early stages, details like propulsion and range have not been made public. They would have served the purpose of illustrating a superyacht that is “pandemic-proof,” as this one is billed, but for the time being, Vripack is deliberately focusing on the idea that this is a home that has a little something for every guest, no matter their age or interest.
a vessel that is meant to offer safe and stress-free isolation in a worst-case scenario – including a smoked-glass wine cabinet. You can do with a lot of things during the apocalypse, but you should never go without a glass of vino.
Accommodation onboard is for ten to twelve guests, in the master bedroom and four VIP suites below, but the latter have not been shown in renders as of the time of writing. Specifics on the number of crew necessary to run the vessel have also not been disclosed.
Assuming that inexperienced but rich owner might come along, looking to bring this superyacht concept into reality, Vripack is likely to further develop the present study. That is to say, we might get to find out those details if there’s enough interest in the concept.
