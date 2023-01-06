Another Luxury Explorer Just Like Tony Parker’s One Sold in Record Time

Although the largest volume of yacht sales last year was ensured by used pleasure craft, fresh models are still in high demand. The major downside of opting for a brand-new yacht is not the cost (since we’re talking about the luxury segment) but the waiting time. It can take up to two years for one of these luxury toys to be built from scratch. But this didn’t make the Kando 110 series from AvA Yachts less popular.
Judging by both the sales and new releases of recent years, explorer yachts are still one of the trendiest type of pleasure craft on the luxury market. These are yachts meant to reach further than the typical leisure destinations, withstanding extended travels with no access to supplies and infrastructure, and also adapted for carrying more water toys.
Compared to the ones that are considered “party yachts,” which are mostly floating mansions filled with extravagant amenities, explorers are rugged companions for adventure enthusiasts, who want to travel far and play hard. Without compromising on design and comfort, these modern adventure boats boast a greater fuel capacity, storage capacity, and a sturdier build.
Unlike other celebrities who are very discrete about their luxury purchases, NBA star Tony Parker didn’t hide his latest floating toy – the beautiful Infinity Nine was delivered to him at the end of last year, and the ownership had been public knowledge from the start.
Infinity Nine is only the second hull from AvA Yachts’ Kando 110 series, which is proving to be a popular one. The explorers in these series are not the biggest out there (115 feet/35 meters) but boast a remarkable 320-GT volume, which makes them feel a lot more spacious. The four-deck design includes a lavish master suite with full-height windows, unfolding over 27 square meters (290.6 square feet), two generous lounges with stunning views, and a partially-covered flybridge with a jacuzzi.
Fitted with Volvo-Penta engines, plus top-grade generators, stabilizers, and electronics, these rugged vessels can easily cover more than 6,500-nautical miles (7,480 miles/12,038 km) cruising at 11 knots (12.6 mph/20.3 kph).
As for the interiors, they are styled by the Turkish builder’s in-house team, with input from the future owners. According to Ava Yachts, Tony Parker was also involved in the building process of his new yacht, but the shipyard hasn’t shared specific details on that. In any case, the NBA’s star’s explorer became famous enough to draw further attention on the Kando series - a third unit ended up being sold just three months after the delivery of Infinity Nine.
The new owner (who apparently is from Norway) will have to wait until the end of 2024 to get his hands on the explorer. As for the cost, that’s being kept under wraps, but it must have been at least $8 million – Tony Parker’s one came at $9 million.
AvA Yachts has sold the third unit from its 35m Kando 110 series to a Norwegian client, with delivery scheduled for late 2024. AvA Yachts has already started cutting and will lay the keel in the coming weeks.https://t.co/SoPXyjXDSN— AvA Yachts (@AvA_Yachts) January 5, 2023