Jeremy Clarkson Allegedly Cut From The Grand Tour After Hateful Column, Sources Say

Jeremy Clarkson's recent comments regarding Meghan Markle have apparently cost him his collaboration with Amazon Prime Video. While unconfirmed at the time of writing, sources claim that the streaming giant will not continue to work with the 62-year-old TV personality after the conclusion of the current seasons of The Grand Tour and Clarkson's Farm.
In other words, it would mean that Clarkson would still appear in The Grand Tour and on Clarkson's Farm in 2023, but viewers will not see Jezza in any other productions made by the streaming giant past that point. The decision is linked to Clarkson's hateful column that he published in The Sun back in December 2022. However, we do not have an official confirmation from either of the involved parties.
Clarkson apologized on his Twitter on December 19, but it looks like that was just the beginning. On Christmas Day 2022, Jeremy Clarkson reportedly sent an email to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to apologize for his words.
Today, JC posted an image on his Instagram account that is underlining how sorry he is for what he wrote. The 62-year-old columnist known for his occasionally offensive comments is doing a full mea culpa "with bells on," as well as "raising his hands" in hope of forgiveness.
While there is no official statement from Jeremy Clarkson on the alleged end of the contract, an exclusive story on Variety claims that Amazon is "likely to part ways with Jeremy Clarkson," and it quotes sources close to the matter.
As usual with these situations, it is not official until it is official, if we are allowed this metaphor, as decisions like these do not impact just Jeremy Clarkson. Many years ago, the Top Gear team left the BBC after Jeremy Clarkson had a “fracas” with the producer over a catering mishap.
At the time, Clarkson's reaction was blamed on the huge pressure that he faced, as the show had an estimated viewership of 360 million people. JC went on to apologize to the producer, but the incident did not fly with the BBC. Long story short, Top Gear got a new cast, while the old trio took their antics elsewhere.
For a moment, it seemed that Jeremy Clarkson, along with his two co-stars, were free to say and do whatever they wanted, as well as go as far as they pleased. While their budget with the BBC was quite generous when compared to what other TV shows, especially car shows, had to do with, things were at the next level with their new home.
The folks over at Variety requested an official point of view from Prime Video, and they declined to comment on the story. There is no news about the topic on the official The Grand Tour Twitter account, which is currently reminding us that it is James May's birthday.
If the sources are correct, it would mean that this is the second time that James May loses his job because of Clarkson, and that Jeremy is that difficult co-worker that makes the entire team go through misery because of his behavior.
Clarkson apologized on his Twitter on December 19, but it looks like that was just the beginning. On Christmas Day 2022, Jeremy Clarkson reportedly sent an email to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to apologize for his words.
Today, JC posted an image on his Instagram account that is underlining how sorry he is for what he wrote. The 62-year-old columnist known for his occasionally offensive comments is doing a full mea culpa "with bells on," as well as "raising his hands" in hope of forgiveness.
While there is no official statement from Jeremy Clarkson on the alleged end of the contract, an exclusive story on Variety claims that Amazon is "likely to part ways with Jeremy Clarkson," and it quotes sources close to the matter.
As usual with these situations, it is not official until it is official, if we are allowed this metaphor, as decisions like these do not impact just Jeremy Clarkson. Many years ago, the Top Gear team left the BBC after Jeremy Clarkson had a “fracas” with the producer over a catering mishap.
At the time, Clarkson's reaction was blamed on the huge pressure that he faced, as the show had an estimated viewership of 360 million people. JC went on to apologize to the producer, but the incident did not fly with the BBC. Long story short, Top Gear got a new cast, while the old trio took their antics elsewhere.
For a moment, it seemed that Jeremy Clarkson, along with his two co-stars, were free to say and do whatever they wanted, as well as go as far as they pleased. While their budget with the BBC was quite generous when compared to what other TV shows, especially car shows, had to do with, things were at the next level with their new home.
The folks over at Variety requested an official point of view from Prime Video, and they declined to comment on the story. There is no news about the topic on the official The Grand Tour Twitter account, which is currently reminding us that it is James May's birthday.
If the sources are correct, it would mean that this is the second time that James May loses his job because of Clarkson, and that Jeremy is that difficult co-worker that makes the entire team go through misery because of his behavior.
Happy birthday to @MrJamesMay! Fact: He's never looked cooler than he does here pic.twitter.com/peACcmkBhZ— The Grand Tour (@thegrandtour) January 16, 2023