Top 5 Luxury Yachts to Hit Our Shores in 2023

When people think about luxury yachts, they're probably referring to a superyacht or a megayacht. These stunning vessels, which boasts impressive interior volumes, feature distinctive design dripping with luxury and high-end amenities. One such ship will come this year from the Dutch shipyard Heesen Yachts.
Project SkyFall
Currently under construction at the shipyard's facility in Oss, Netherlands, Project SkyFall is a highly-anticipated all-aluminum vessel that measures 60 meters (197 ft) in length. When complete, the superyacht will feature a striking profile with an aggressive paint scheme set to highlight the aggressive character. The expansive outdoor areas will seamlessly connect to the interiors to create a sense of openness.
Guests will be able to enjoy al fresco dining on the aft terrace, and they'll also sip delicious cocktails at the large bar amidship. The main salon will include an elegant oval table that can seat up to 12 people around. The yacht will also feature several entertainment and relaxation areas. A media room with a cinema and a game table, and a private terrace equipped with a whirlpool are just a few of the amenities included.
Project SkyFall is now in shed number nine, where it will stay until the outfitting phase in Spring 2023. Then, it will leave its shed and begin sea trials in the North Sea.
Project Silence
Another superyacht ready to make a splash this year is Project Silence. Built by Turkish yard Bilgin Yachts, the 80-meter (262-ft) luxurious Project Silence is the third yacht in the Bilgin 263 series to be sold. The ship's exterior features elegant lines that match the sophisticated interior drawn by H2 Yacht Design.
Once completed, the vessel will have a "light and modern" interior that will also exude luxury and comfort. Guests will enjoy numerous high-end amenities included on the spacious decks. In fact, Project Silence is expected to offer a 20 percent larger volume, as well as numerous technical improvements.
In terms of performance, Project Silence will reach a top speed of 19 knots (22 mph/ 35 kph) thanks to two MTU 16V 4000M73 engines.
Baglietto T52 Hybrid
Next on the list is Baglietto's hybrid superyacht, the T52. Also known as hull number 10238, this is the first 52-meter (171-ft) vessel in the brand-new TLine range of superyachts signed by Francesco Paszkowski Design. With a beam of 9.5 meters (31 ft), this vessel balances expansive spaces with progressive hybrid propulsion. It features a stunning exterior with flowing lines. The design focuses on relaxation and entertainment.
It has an expansive beach club that stretches across three different levels, and a large pool can be hidden away by a unique up/down moving flooring system. The modern interior includes a salon with floor-to-ceiling windows that allows passengers to admire turquoise waters even when they're inside. And that's not all. The sky lounge on the upper deck has doors that open on three sides, totally concealing the windows. From there, guests will also be able to access the sun deck via a retractable staircase.
Ferretti Yachts 580
Scheduled to will make her official debut at the 2023 Düsseldorf Boat Show, the Ferretti Yachts 580 is one of the smaller ships on the list. But that doesn't mean it's less luxurious. The vessel comes with incredible amenities typically found on much larger yachts. Included in Ferretti Yachts' flybridge range, it measures 18 meters (59 ft) in length, and it has a beam of 5 meters (16.4 ft).
The exteriors, which were designed by renowned architect Filippo Saletti, have an attractive design with sharp, sporty lines that highlight the dynamic character of the yacht. According to Salvetti, the "glazed surfaces and ceiling heights of at least two meters offer excellent visibility, framing the sky and the sea in one highly spectacular panorama."
The interiors, created by Ideaeitalia in collaboration with Ferretti Yachts, were designed to offer passengers the ultimate comfort at sea. Each space exudes sophistication thanks to the mix of fine woods and fabrics. What's interesting is that owners can choose between two different styles: Classic and Contemporary. The Classic version features warm, earthy tones, while the Contemporary includes fresh colors inspired by the sea.
ISA Continental 80
The last on our list is the Continental 80 from Italian shipbuilder ISA Yachts. This is another luxurious superyacht built with steel and aluminum that features great interior volumes and amazing outdoor spaces. The 80-meter (262-ft) ship has a beautiful, modern exterior characterized by flowing lines and large windows that provide spectacular views.
The terraces in the boat's midsection are a striking feature. You'll notice that there's a large one on the upper deck that looks like a true balcony. That's also where the owner's suite is located, along with a living room and day areas at the stern.
The Continental 80 is fit for royalty. It has an aft infinity pool that stretches across the width of the yacht. The pool has a wall formed by two glass plates with water flowing between them. Next to it is a lounge with sun pads and other relaxation and entertainment zones. In fact, this area on the main deck can be considered an extension of the beach club positioned below.
Speaking of the beach club, this area opens up on three sides, allowing passengers to get closer to the water. The sky lounge is another incredible spot, equipped with a large panoramic jacuzzi and raised sun pads. The interior of this superyacht is filled with natural light, so the gym in the sky lounge and the salons on the upper and main decks feel bright and airy.
